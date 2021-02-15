Watch Now: A girl's birthday 'gifts' will help other children

DECATUR — Turning 10 years old is an important age for most children.
“It’s the double digits,” said Ava Price.
On Jan. 28, Ava hit that milestone.
However, the Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School fourth grader didn’t want to celebrate with gifts. Instead of asking friends and family for the latest gadget or trendy toy, she requested the money intended for a gift be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“I wanted people to be happy like I was and blessed like I was,” Ava said.
St. Jude’s is a research hospital designated for treating children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. According to the hospital’s website, childhood cancer survival rate rose from 20% to 70% because of the treatments invented through the hospital’s research.
“Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food,” the hospital said. “Because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.”
According to Ava’s mother, Katie Price, the selfless act of requesting donations instead of gifts was typical of her daughter’s personality.
“She has a heart of gold,” Katie Price said. “She just cares for people.”
Although Ava is a compassionate person, the gift request was a surprise to the family.
“She came up with it in December at Christmas,” her mother said. “She figured she was blessed and didn’t need anything else.”
The initial goal was $300, which was met within 12 hours. They then aimed for $500.
“We met that by the next day,” her mother said. “She ended up with $750. That was in two days.”
Past birthdays have included sleepovers and art parties. Ava was still able to celebrate her birthday with friends as well as a night out with her father. She was happy others, such as teachers and other relatives, enjoyed her birthday through the knowledge that their donations helped other children.
The birthday gift idea of donating to a children’s hospital came to Ava after watching a movie.
“There was a little boy and these doctors helped him,” she said.
The heart-warming story didn’t only create her recent birthday idea. When Ava grows up, she plans to become a pediatric nurse.
“She would just like anybody to donate without any recognition for herself,” Katie Price said.
