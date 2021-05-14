Watch now: After 70 years, Army Cpl. Asa Vance escorted to final resting place

DECATUR — Bob Logan didn’t get a chance to meet Army Cpl. Asa Vance, but he understood the pain the family felt for nearly 70 years when they were unable to find the soldier’s body.

“I met the family in late 1953,” Logan said. “That’s all they ever talked about, that one of these days Asa’s coming home.”

Logan was married to Vance’s sister Phyllis, who was 12 years old when her brother left to serve in the Korean War.

Vance was returned to his hometown of Decatur on Monday. The funeral procession, with sheriff deputies, police officers and members of the Patriot Guard following the hearse, traveled from the Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Home on Friday for the service at First Christian Church in Springfield before his burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

At 18 years old, Vance was a member of Company D, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, and was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces. According to his family, he had been there only a week.