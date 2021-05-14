Watch now: After 70 years, Army Cpl. Asa Vance escorted to final resting place

DECATUR — Bob Logan didn’t get a chance to meet Army Cpl. Asa Vance, but he understood the pain the family felt for nearly 70 years when they were unable to find the soldier’s body.
“I met the family in late 1953,” Logan said. “That’s all they ever talked about, that one of these days Asa’s coming home.”
Logan was married to Vance’s sister Phyllis, who was 12 years old when her brother left to serve in the Korean War.
Vance was returned to his hometown of Decatur on Monday. The funeral procession, with sheriff deputies, police officers and members of the Patriot Guard following the hearse, traveled from the Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Home on Friday for the service at First Christian Church in Springfield before his burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
At 18 years old, Vance was a member of Company D, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, and was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces. According to his family, he had been there only a week.
A 2018 meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un resulted in more than 55 boxes of war-dead remains being turned over to the United States. Some boxes of remains were recovered from Sinhung-ri and were consistent with where Vance was reported missing in action. Analysts eventually identified Vance among the remains.
Logan believes his wife would have been excited about her brother’s return.
“It would have been a dream come true,” he said. “This stays on your mind.”
All of the 14 Vance siblings have since passed away. Cpl. Vance’s funeral was filled with people he had never met.
Nephew Scott Vance and his father Don were able to provide DNA nearly 15 years ago in hopes of being able to one day identify Cpl. Vance’s remains.
“But it wasn’t until 2018,” Scott Vance said about his uncle’s identification.
Before Friday’s funeral, Scott Vance said he believes the family is at peace.
“It’s a very happy situation here,” he said. “And we’ve found more family than we ever knew we had.”
Greg Cozad was one of approximately 25 Illinois Patriot Guard Riders with their motorcycles following Vance’s remains to Springfield.
“Of all of our missions, this is the utmost of any mission we will ever do,” he said. “It is a repatriation escort. We’re bringing the remains home that’s been laying in a foreign country for a number of years. We’re bringing him home to finally rest in peace for this family.”
