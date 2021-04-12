Watch now: Anthony Peoples gains following for daily walks (while reading) in Decatur

While some choose to alter their plans based on the forecast he provides, Peoples said he rarely lets the weather get in the way of his walk.

"There were a couple of days I had to make different routes to walk, because I couldn’t get across the (U.S.) 36 bridge,” he said. “The sidewalk was snow covered.”

Peoples said winter in Central Illinois is mild when compared to Duluth, Minnesota, where he was previously employed. Duluth, he said, often experiences 80 to 100 inches of snow in a season.

“You just tromp through it and walk faster,” he said.

As a meteorologist and a reporter, Peoples has been employed at stations throughout the Midwest, including Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio, as well as other areas of the country, such as Texas, Maryland and Florida.

If the weather isn’t ideal for reading, Peoples will carry a plastic bag to protect his reading material. Leaving the books at home, he said, isn’t an option.

“It gets boring,” he said about the trek.

Reading a book during his walk, he said, is a welcome distraction.