Watch now: Community members gather along Macon County streets to pay final respects to State Trooper Todd Hanneken

MOUNT ZION — Along the funeral procession route for Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken, people waited in the cool but sunny weather Thursday to show their respect for the fallen officer.
Don Brannam, 70, stood along Baltimore Avenue before the funeral had even begun. Although he did not know Hanneken or his family, Brannam wanted to be one of many to honor him. The 40-degree temperatures were not a hindrance.
“I’m here out of respect,” he said. “They’re out there doing their duty. This is a rough time.”
The funeral procession took 10 minutes from the time the first and last car passed and included numerous State Police officers and law enforcement from throughout Illinois and neighboring states.
Heather Pratt, 48, experienced a show of community support after her 18-year-old daughter died in 2019. Mourning the sudden loss of a loved one is something she understands.
“We are just going to pay our respects for the police officer that lost his life,” she said. “It just breaks my heart, seeing something like this, someone that helped many other people.”
Waiting in the Airport Plaza Kroger parking lot along U.S. 36, Pratt and her client with special needs watched as the flags that lined the funeral procession route whipped in the air.
“He really loves American flags,” she said about her client. “And this is something special he can see.”
The entire 15-mile route was lined by more than 2,000 flags placed there the night before by local volunteers.
Further down the road, the crew at Long Creek’s Casey’s General Store waited for the procession to pass by.
Manager Lil Call said she enjoyed her interactions with Hanneken, a Long Creek resident, when he visited the store. “He came in here while he was on duty, while he was off duty,” she said. “We saw him quite often.”
Call spoke about the officer’s humor and positive attitude. “He was very funny,” she said.
“He was always smiling,” said Zach Miller, second assistant manager. “I was devastated to hear (about Hanneken’s death).
Hanneken used his humor as a lesson for others. He knew what to tell Call and others who asked if they could use the taser gun. “He would always tell me I had to be tazed first,” Call said. “I changed my mind.”
Hanneken even had a nickname at the Casey’s store, God. As Call remembers, the officer was in the store at the same time as someone he had recently given a ticket to. The speeder voiced his disappointment in Hanneken. “He thinks he’s God,” Call said of the conversation. “The customer leaves, and Todd asks ‘Did he call me God?’ and I said ‘Yes, he did’.”
Hanneken’s nickname stuck. “Whenever he came in, I'd say ‘God’s in the house’,” Call said.
Mount Zion resident Dan Sutton stood along Illinois 121 during the last leg of the route waiting for the procession to travel past his home. As a Vietnam-era Army veteran, Sutton knew the simple gesture was important.
“We’re there for each other,” he said. “It’s a service to our country. It’s something that’s needed. He’s a service man.”
