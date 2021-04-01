Watch now: Community members gather along Macon County streets to pay final respects to State Trooper Todd Hanneken

MOUNT ZION — Along the funeral procession route for Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken, people waited in the cool but sunny weather Thursday to show their respect for the fallen officer.

Don Brannam, 70, stood along Baltimore Avenue before the funeral had even begun. Although he did not know Hanneken or his family, Brannam wanted to be one of many to honor him. The 40-degree temperatures were not a hindrance.

“I’m here out of respect,” he said. “They’re out there doing their duty. This is a rough time.”

The funeral procession took 10 minutes from the time the first and last car passed and included numerous State Police officers and law enforcement from throughout Illinois and neighboring states.

Heather Pratt, 48, experienced a show of community support after her 18-year-old daughter died in 2019. Mourning the sudden loss of a loved one is something she understands.