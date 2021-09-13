Watch now: Decatur display highlights African American experiences in Illinois

DECATUR — Illinois is rich with history, but some stories are still waiting to be told.

Throughout September, the Decatur Public Library will present the Illinois Freedom Project, a display filled with first-hand accounts of African American experiences in Illinois.

“These stories belong to the state of Illinois, they belong to us,” said Paula Cross, a member of the Decatur/Macon County Looking for Lincoln Committee. “They’re ours to tell.”

According to Rebecca Damptz, head of archives and special collections at the Decatur Public Library, the exhibit is the first of its kind at the local library. “We’ve never focused on this side of the community in Illinois,” she said.

The exhibit was created through the stories of the people who lived the experiences. “It’s slavery to freedom, dealing with racism and the slavery in Illinois that you don’t hear about,” Damptz said. “It’s told through the eyes of the people that lived it.”

Twelve panels make up four columns standing northwest of the library’s circulation desk. Each panel is numbered, allowing for an easy flow of stories. The introduction leads with the early history of Illinois as a French-owned land. “So that was before we even became a state,” Damptz said. “This isn’t something that you learn in school. And I have a history degree.”

Cross contacted the Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield requesting the exhibit come to Decatur. “It was that easy,” she said.

The stories address the history of Illinois, traditionally known as a free-state. “But there were slaves here,” Cross said.

“This is a part of history that doesn’t get told,” Damptz said.

The Illinois Freedom Project columns had been in Decatur twice before its arrival at the library. The St. Peter’s AME Church featured the displays in the past. “But now it’s in a large public format,” Cross said about the library display.

“That’s why it’s out here and not in the history room,” Damptz said. “This way you can come at any time as long as the library is open.”

Tim Townsend, chief of interpretation and historian with the Lincoln Home National Historic Site, researched and designed the display. He grew up in Illinois, but said he was not taught the information that he found. “We do such a deep dive on Lincoln, that it sometimes comes at the expense of the other important stories,” Townsend said.

After researching Lincoln’s African American neighbor Jameson Jenkins, Townsend began to unearth more interesting stories. “All of this other history unfolded,” he said. “Then I have to tell everybody.”

He partnered with several organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and the Looking for Lincoln Committee, to facilitate the project. The focus was an audience of youth. Townsend knew students would ask the simple question "So what?"

“Why should they care or anyone care about this history in the rich, tragic, inspiring African American stories in Illinois?,” he said. “We get them out of the classroom into these places.”

The Illinois Freedom Project exhibit has traveled to both ends of the state beginning in 2018 at the Illinois Old State Capitol.

“They’re powerful stories. They’re tragic stories,” Townsend said. “But they can be inspiring stories.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

