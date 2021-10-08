Watch now: Decatur food drive crushes goal with $1M donation from Howard Buffett

DECATUR — In past years, there was always a sense of wonder going into the final hour of the WSOY Community Food Drive. Would the event meet its food collection goal?

A simple passing of a napkin Friday brought those questions to an end with two hours still remaining.

Written on the napkin was word of a $1 million donation from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. With that, the donation total took a dramatic jump from around 2.9 million pounds of food to 7,992,375 pounds of food.

“That’s an actual Jimmy John’s napkin,” said food drive co-founder Brian Byers, broadcasting from the stage in the Airport Plaza Kroger parking lot. “I’m keeping this so people aren’t going to be able to fight over this souvenir.”

Buffett, who was in Omaha, Nebraska, at the time, is no stranger to providing large donations to the food drive. But no one was prepared for such generosity, based on the comments that followed long after the announcement was made.

The massive donation only highlighted the good that comes out of this annual food drive, in its 20th year of feeding those in need in Macon County. When it was all over, the final tally was 8,134,201 pounds of food.

“It’s always really cool to see a community rally around one cause, and all the organizations that are involved are doing such a great job,” said Ryan Huffer, director of marketing at United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois. “They’re all doing the right thing for our community and helping the people most in need.”

In the past, the parking lot would have been a chaotic scene of volunteers and heavy equipment filling truck after truck with pallets of non-perishable food items.

That changed last year when the event event went to monetary donations only, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, and was adopted again this year as the pandemic continues.

United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois president Debbie Bogle said the event does look different now, “but honestly it’s more efficient for the agencies involved to be able to buy the food they need and they can get it through the Central Illinois Foodbank at 19 cents a pound.”

The agencies benefiting from the event include Catholic Charities Food Pantry, The Salvation Army Food Pantry, Good Samaritan Inn, Northeast Community Fund, Extended Hands/Reasonable Services, Mt. Zion Food Pantry, AMELCA, Helping Hands Food Pantry, Moundford Food Pantry, God's Shelter of Love, Big Blue Backpacks, Crossing Healthcare RX Gardens and Blue Mound Food Pantry.

Mount Zion High School won the the school competition, followed by St. Patrick School, St. Teresa High School, Eisenhower High School and Our Lady of Lourdes.

Before the event started, Bogle said they had already received plenty of donations through online benefactors or mailed-in checks, and were still having people walking up with cash to give.

“We want that,” said Lindsay Romano, content director for NowDecatur. “It’s not as exciting, and it makes the day go a little slower, but it’s actually going really well.”

The drop-off donation site was only one of the options available to contribute to the event. A call center was staffed by volunteers at the First Christian Church on MacArthur Road in Decatur.

Matt Honnold was one of six volunteers answering the phones for donations to start the day.

“There’s a script that the operators have,” he said. “But it’s not like a telemarketer situation. These guys are very conversationalist.”

Operators Donna Hahn and Zane Gottschalk took the early morning, three-hour shift. “It’s a nice conversation,” Hahn said. “The people are friendly. And you get to tell them thank you. That’s important, that personal thank you.”

Gottschalk is a Caterpillar employee. “I was able to use that volunteer day to take time off and be able to help serve the community,” he said.

Karin Betzer, who has volunteered since the first food drive 20 years ago, greeted many of the vehicles as they cruised past the front entrance of the store to give their donations.

“We make out slips (of paper) that show who it's from, which school they want it donated to and whether it's dollars or pounds,” Betzer said.

Betzer said donations were credited to local schools competing for cash prizes, or were given in honor of a loved one.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and former Mayor Paul Osborne arrived at the Kroger location during the early morning hours to contribute to the event.

The mayors see the food drive as a positive event. “It’s something we really need in this community, especially this year,” Osborne said.

“The real Decatur shines on this day,” Moore Wolfe added. “All the negatives you hear, all of the things people say, it’s all gone. This is what we do best, and that’s taking care of one another.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

