Watch now: Decatur Rotary distributes grants to local agencies

DECATUR — Decatur and Macon County organizations and agencies adjusted to the pandemic of 2020 the best they were able; however, they were happy to accept help from others to get back on their feet.

“The community of Decatur, when they step up, they step up big,” said. Jeff Mueller, director of Oasis Day Center. “We have headaches and heartaches, we have the same thing each and every agency has, but the minute I say ‘I need’, the community comes forward.”

The Oasis was one of seven local organizations that received a $1,000 grant during the Decatur Rotary Club 180’s weekly luncheon meeting on Monday at the Decatur Club.

Grant recipients this year included Macon County CASA, Macon Resources, Inc., Children’s Museum of Decatur, Salvation Army, Decatur Area Arts Council, God’s Shelter of Love, and the Oasis Day Center.

Representatives from six of the agencies attended and spoke during the luncheon, providing information on their organization as well as the struggles they endured the past year.

“None of us could do anything that we’re doing without the other one as their neighbor,” Mueller said.