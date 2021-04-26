Watch now: Decatur Rotary distributes grants to local agencies

DECATUR — Decatur and Macon County organizations and agencies adjusted to the pandemic of 2020 the best they were able; however, they were happy to accept help from others to get back on their feet.
“The community of Decatur, when they step up, they step up big,” said. Jeff Mueller, director of Oasis Day Center. “We have headaches and heartaches, we have the same thing each and every agency has, but the minute I say ‘I need’, the community comes forward.”
The Oasis was one of seven local organizations that received a $1,000 grant during the Decatur Rotary Club 180’s weekly luncheon meeting on Monday at the Decatur Club.
Grant recipients this year included Macon County CASA, Macon Resources, Inc., Children’s Museum of Decatur, Salvation Army, Decatur Area Arts Council, God’s Shelter of Love, and the Oasis Day Center.
Representatives from six of the agencies attended and spoke during the luncheon, providing information on their organization as well as the struggles they endured the past year.
“None of us could do anything that we’re doing without the other one as their neighbor,” Mueller said.
For many of the agencies, working along with members, clients and customers was tricky. Virtual meetings were a common practice, but they were not able to provide the needed funding in order to continue. Several were able to receive Paycheck Protection Program grants. “Which have helped keep us afloat over the time,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council.
The arts council was able to provide virtual classes and social distant activities during the past year, but had to cut costs as often as possible. “We appreciate this support,” Johnson said.
According to current Rotary 180 President John West, the agency allocates $7,000 every year for distribution among local organizations. “Plus we do $2,000 to $4,000 internationally,” he said.
Rotary’s motto is Service above Self, with a focus on youth, education and community improvement. They have recently partnered with Young Leaders in Action and the Community Foundation of Macon County.
The recipients for this year’s grants were chosen because of their impacts among others during the pandemic. “We just wanted to give back, show them all the hard work that they’ve done during the past year trying to adapt to COVID,” West said. “We just wanted to give each one $1,000 to help them out for whatever they needed to use.”
Rotary 180 currently has approximately 80 members. The local organization began in 1915. “We have a good (age) range, but we’re trying to adapt to life,” West said. “We do a lot of stuff, even in the COVID year.”
In the past, local organizations and agencies would reach out to the Rotary in hopes of receiving the grants. “But 2020 to 2021 was not your typical year,” West said.
With the impact of COVID-19, the Rotary grants committee suggested they offer the funds to affiliated organizations that have been impacted the most during the past year.
Abby Koester, assistant director with the Children’s Museum of Illinois, was finally able to interact with families when the museum opened for the first time in a year during the past weekend. “Contributions and donations have been key to our survival during this time,” she said.
In 2020, events and activities were distributed to schools or provided virtually. After the museum opened, they staff implemented COVID precautions with limited visitors. “But for the first time in over a year we heard laughter, and we heard loud noises,” Koester said. “We heard lots of noises we haven’t heard in a very, very long time.”
The grant may help to provide needed assistance for the museum since they have opened again to the public.
“Need knows no season,” said Kyle Karsten, Development Director for Decatur’s Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army was unable to close during the pandemic, because the community needs were greater, according to Karsten. “But more relationships were developed during more time together,” he said. “A greater impact because of COVID-19 took place at the Salvation Army.”