Watch now: Decatur's Old King's Orchard plays important role in the community

One of the new features at the Old King's Orchard Community Center is gymnasium floor, added days before the recent anniversary celebration. “The gym has always been a really important part of our work at OKO,” OKO board member Alida Graham said.

DECATUR — Deloni Hyder, 15, and his friend Jamar Thomas, 17, visit Old King’s Orchard Community Center regularly to play basketball.

“I could be catching up on work sometimes, and I go in there to eat lunch when I’m hungry,” Jamar said. “It’s a community where you can get together and do what you want to do instead of being on the streets.”

“It's a lot of different activities, like a computer lab and stuff like that,” Deloni said. “They help with school, too.”

For 20 years, Old King’s Orchard, located at 815 N. Church St., has been an important resource for Decatur.

Lucas Coolings, top, and Patrick Durbin go through some judo moves to show off a class that is being taught three days a week at Old King's Orchard Community Center. The center is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Staff, volunteers, and other community members recently celebrated the milestone with a party. However, the celebration was designed to look to the future, as well as honor the community center’s past.

“We want to change lives,” OKO board member Alida Graham said about the direction of the center.

One of the new features was a new gymnasium floor, added days before the anniversary.

“The gym has always been a really important part of our work at OKO,” Graham said. “We wanted to have a better place for them to play basketball. But this is an all-purpose room.”

Basketball is one of the activities OKO uses to form bonds, according to Graham. “When we build relationships, we are able to provide assistance to people who want to improve their lives, be it a job, driver’s license, any of those things,” she said.

Children’s activities include a 4-H Club, the Juvenile Redeploy Program for ages 13 to 17, and sports programs.

The Wayfinders Program is an advocacy program through the city of Decatur for ages 18 and older. The staff helps adults meet their goals in life, including getting a driver’s license or an education. In two years, approximately 120 adults have participated in the program.

OKO is one of many resources available in the community, which also includes Good Samaritan to the north, Oasis Day Center to the south and to  Northeast Community Fund and Crossing Healthcare to the east. OKO also partners with the schools and probation officers to offer support.

“Word of mouth is the strongest recommendation you can get in the inner city,” Graham said. “Once people start hearing from their friends and family that they’re getting help here, then they come knocking.”

Within its first year, the volunteers were able to help more than 100 people, according to Graham.

Old King’s Orchard was established through a grassroots effort from public and private funding. The inner-city neighborhood was designed as a place for children and seniors to gather safely.

Natalie Glass, 7, looks at the board to draw some ideals about what not to do around strangers during a seminar at the Old King's Orchards Community Center in 2005.

Tom Kowa’s stepmother, Kem Kowa, was instrumental in getting the community center going. After she moved to Florida, OKO was able to become a self-sustaining facility. They currently have a staff of five. But the Kowa family name can be found at various places throughout the building.

As the years passed, the community center added more services. “More programs, people involved, more fundraising, it’s just exploded,” Kowa said.

Tom Kowa, second from right, talks about his stepmother Kem Kowa, who was instrumental in getting the community center going during a recent open house.

DeVon Joyner is a staff member ready to help with many of the services. “It’s the people that we serve, that’s what makes Old King’s Orchard special,” he said.

Although the center is located in the OKO community, services are provided for all Decatur citizens, according to Joyner. “And all of Decatur shows up to our doors, for many different needs,” he said.

Savion Crue, 4, gets his oxygen checked by Deb Hemer, a paramedic with Decatur Ambulance Service in 2004.

The facility was able to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We knew there was going to be a major need for different things,” Joyner said.

Boxes of food were provided once or twice a week as needed. Programs continued to be available for students and adults.

Struggles have plagued OKO since the beginning. As an independent community center, the facility does not have an organization they report to or can seek advice.

“Since it was built for this neighborhood, I think there’s a lot of the community that don’t understand that we are serving all of Decatur,” Graham said.

After 20 years, changes continue for the community center. “We need to identify what are we good at,” Graham said.

The staff and volunteers meet people in poverty, those with a criminal background, and others in need, offering direction and an outcome.

“They feel comfortable here,” Graham said. “They’re respected, trusted and they’re loved.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

