Watch now: Girl Scouts share cookies with Decatur first responders

DECATUR — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy Shane Wendell has a favorite Girl Scout cookie: Thin Mints.

As a show of appreciation by local Girl Scouts, Wendell and his co-workers were treated with 12 cases of a variety of Girl Scout cookies, including four boxes of Thin Mints.

“About 75 people will get to share these,” he said. “We will share the wealth.”

Representatives from the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois distributed boxes of cookies to various health care facilities and law enforcement officers on Thursday. The distribution was to show appreciation for the work they have provided, especially during the past year.

“We can’t thank you enough,” Stacey LaFeber, fundamental director for the Girl Scouts, said to a group from HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. “We see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Although the scouts were not able to attend the distributions, LaFeber reassured the recipients that the work in funding the cookies was provided by the girls.

“Everything is about the girls,” she said. “They are all about giving back to the community.”

The funds to purchase the cookies were earned through the Operation Cookie Share event held Aug. 12 in Decatur’s Central Park.

“This is to raise awareness and funds for the Girl Scout leadership,” LaFeber said. “And to be able to give back to the military at home and abroad, our first responders, and our health care workers, to say an extra 'thank you' for all of those who are on the frontlines.”

Each organization, including Decatur Memorial Hospital, Crossing Healthcare, Decatur Police Department, St. Mary’s and the sheriff’s department, received cases of Girl Scout cookies. Cases of cookies will be distributed to local firefighters and military personnel next week.

“You have no idea how much this means to the staff at St. Mary’s,” said Jill Crum, director of behavioral health services.

The sweet treats are a morale booster, according to Crum.

“We thank you for caring for us while we care for the community of Decatur,” she said.

During the pandemic, health care professionals have worked extra hours amid stressful situations.

“And the way to a nurse’s heart is through food, so they will greatly appreciate these,” Crum said.

The hospital’s portion of cookies will be divided among shifts and break rooms.

“If we put them all out at once, they’ll disappear very quickly,” Crum said.

According to LaFeber, the favorite cookies include the Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties.

“The Mints are the top choice,” she said, confirming Wendell’s choice. “But people love the traditional shortbread.”

