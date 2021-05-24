Watch now: How a Mount Zion cemetery trustee stayed on board — for 60 years

The work ethic Holeman has shown his children has spread to other avenues of life, his daughter said. “He’s instilled in us a level of hard work and respect for our community that is modeled,” Alexander said. “His actions speak louder than his words.”

The Holeman family understands death is a part of life. Through their generational commitment to the cemetery, they have been taught the appropriate and sympathetic way to accept death.

“It was a topic that was a part of our lives and our faith as well,” Alexander said.

Holeman joined the cemetery board in 1973 after working the grounds for 12 years. Bryan Smith, director of the Township Districts of Illinois, honored Holeman during a recent township meeting. The two have known each other for more than 15 years. Smith credits Holeman for helping cemetery trustees financially throughout Illinois. “It’s him who got the ball rolling,” Smith said. “I see the fruits of that all over the state.”

During the special meeting, Holeman was presented with a street sign honoring his work. A “Mr. Caretaker” sign was given to him to post on his Mount Zion property. The township also dedicated the week of May 17 through 23 as Don Holeman Week.