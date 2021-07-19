Watch now: In Old King's Orchard, a new focus on education

Donnette Beckett "Together Decatur" Columnist and Food/Drink Reporter “Together Decatur” columnist and food and drink reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Donnette Beckett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

DECATUR — Dezmen Burton, 16, has been attending Old King's Orchard Communtiy Center’s Juvenile Redeploy Illinois program for nearly a year. As a high school student during a pandemic, he needed more help with homework than usual.

“We were coming to the program during school to help us with our work,” he said. “That’s really the difference.”

Old King's Orchard was established in 2001 to offer transportation, technical resources, meals and tutors to the neighborhood.

“And we provide unconditional love,” said Alida Graham, the board president. “That has really been a foundation for what we do at OKO.”

When schools began to switch to remote learning during COVID, education became a focus, too.

“They were going to need help,” said Datrice Weathers, a home interventionist.

The center found a resource in the Redeploy program, which was originally created by the state as an intervention program to reduce the risk of juvenile incarceration. It’s designed for those 13-18, but capacity is usually limited by funding.

Fortunately for them, the leaders have partners, such as the Decatur YMCA, who help with activities and other opportunities.

Old King's Orchard began the Juvenile Redeploy program just as the schools were locked down.

“We’ve been providing services to the youth, those that want them, all through the school year as well as into the summer program,” Graham said. “So it is voluntary.”

Staff meet teenagers who want to better their lives.

Deloni Hyder, 15, is one of those teens. As an Eisenhower High School student, the sophomore wanted to stay out of trouble. “It helps me better myself in ways I didn’t think I could do before,” he said.

Hyder began attending the JRI program at the beginning of the school year, when students were still using online classes. The work they put in together placed him on the honor roll. Hyder credits the help he was receiving from the program, not only for homework and higher grades, but building a resume and other future endeavors.

“It makes me think harder about things that involve trouble,” he said about the program. “I just focus on bettering myself.”

Along with local recreational activities, they travel together on college visits and other cities for educational fun.

The goal is to give them confidence and tools to succeed.

“This is about them,” Graham said. “It’s not about what we want for them. It's about what they want for themselves.”

The facility along with the staff and volunteers provides a place to keep the students occupied and out of trouble, according to Weathers. “It would be great to fully service the kids,” she said. “That’s real violence prevention.”

Even the trips to cities and colleges can be an experience beyond the traditional educational opportunities. A recent trip to a Chicago pizzeria gave the students a chance to try new foods. Weathers heard the students’ disappointment.

“They would say, ‘That’s not what I’m used to’,” she said. “Because we took them out of their element.”

But the trip helped the students understand there is a life outside of Decatur.

“We have to be that connector,” Weathers said.

Although the program started with a focus on education, she said, “it morphed into something so much bigger and better.”

