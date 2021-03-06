Watch now: Macon County youth offer thanks, coffee to veterans, first responders

WARRENSBURG — Navy veteran Neal Cobren stopped by 121 Coffee Run in Warrensburg along with other veterans to get a cup of coffee and to see what a special group of teenagers were offering.
“I didn’t know about the coffee,” he said. “I wanted to come up and see what this was all about.”
Members of the local Young Leaders in Action met with police officers, firefighters and military veterans on Saturday, offering free coffee as a way to show their appreciation.
“We’re just trying to give back to the community,” said YLIA chairperson for the event, David Revelle, 18.
Cobren learned about the free coffee offer through the Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission. “This is an opportunity to get to know these kids,” he said. “Hopefully we will work with these kids again.”
Saturday morning's event was one of the many outreach opportunities the teenagers take part in around Macon County. “Right now we’re in Warrensburg and the goal is to give back to the service members that serve this community,” Revelle said.
The guest received a cup of coffee, a doughnut, a COVID-19 Care Kit and a thank-you card.
Made up of Macon County high school students with a focus on making a difference in their communities, YLIA members are divided into committees to coordinate successful events. Revelle heads the outreach committee. His co-chair for Saturday’s event, Sydney Pennypacker, 18, is a communications chairperson.
Serving coffee was only one of several YLIA events during the past year. The group participated in food distributions, Salvation Army bell ringing, gift card giveaways and other volunteer activities. “We’ve done so many impacts,” Pennypacker said.
Aryn Callarman owner of 121 Coffee Run helped make the individual coffee servings for the event. “It’s always nice to give back to the veterans, police officers and firefighters, and everybody that does good in our community,” she said. “We just wanted to help them out.”
Callarman has two employees who are members of YLIA, giving her an understanding of the group. “So I wanted to help.”
Jarmese Sherrod oversees the YLIA. Although she may be the adult supervision, she allows the students to manage events such as Saturday’s free coffee offer.
“They had to get in contact with the fire chief and the police chief and the Veterans Assistance Commissions,” Sherrod said about the process of creating the event. “I call them my little adults, because they are organized and efficient.”
“I actually call them her armies,” said Natalie Beck, president of the Community Foundation of Macon County. YLIA is affiliated with the foundation.
Saturday’s event was another example of the YLIA fundamental experiences.
“I want them to be selfless leaders,” Sherrod said. “Not to think about themselves, but to put other people first.”
Take our aerial photo quiz of 12 Decatur places
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR