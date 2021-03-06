Watch now: Macon County youth offer thanks, coffee to veterans, first responders

Made up of Macon County high school students with a focus on making a difference in their communities, YLIA members are divided into committees to coordinate successful events. Revelle heads the outreach committee. His co-chair for Saturday’s event, Sydney Pennypacker, 18, is a communications chairperson.

Serving coffee was only one of several YLIA events during the past year. The group participated in food distributions, Salvation Army bell ringing, gift card giveaways and other volunteer activities. “We’ve done so many impacts,” Pennypacker said.

Aryn Callarman owner of 121 Coffee Run helped make the individual coffee servings for the event. “It’s always nice to give back to the veterans, police officers and firefighters, and everybody that does good in our community,” she said. “We just wanted to help them out.”

Callarman has two employees who are members of YLIA, giving her an understanding of the group. “So I wanted to help.”

Jarmese Sherrod oversees the YLIA. Although she may be the adult supervision, she allows the students to manage events such as Saturday’s free coffee offer.