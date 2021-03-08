Watch now: Meet the 92-year-old Decatur woman who chose retail over retirement

DECATUR — Past the age when many of her peers veered toward retirement, Aileen Bellah is enjoying her first retail job.
There's a good chance you've encountered her friendly face. Bellah, 92, has been working at TJ Maxx for 17 years, long before the store moved to its current location in Forsyth's Hickory Point Mall.
She was among the first employees hired when the store first opened in its original Decatur location at Brettwood Village Shopping Center. “I walked in here and they hired me,” she said. “And it’s been a wonderful place to work.”
Others her age may have found enjoyment in retirement, but that lifestyle isn’t for Bellah. She has worked in other environments, including six years in Tate and Lyle's treasury department and a stint with the Federal Bankruptcy Court in California before she moved to Decatur to be near family.
Although all of the jobs she had throughout her life were interesting, they didn’t give Bellah the satisfaction she has found at the retail store. “I just decided that the computer world had gotten ahead of me,” she said.
Teresa Mason-Lawrence, 58, has worked with Bellah for about eight months, but remembers encountering her at the Brettwood Village location. She's grown quite fond of her co-worker.
“She’s kind of like a grandma to me, and yet somebody I have a lot of respect for and admiration, for her being 92 and still working,” Mason-Lawrence said. “And I also kind of, try and protect her.”
Bellah describes herself as a "people lover" who relishes interacting with the other associates and with the public.
Her jobs throughout TJ Maxx have included the jewelry department and the fitting room. The managers now utilize Bellah’s natural abilities.
“I’m greeting people,” she said. “Which I love.”
While she is a staple with TJ Maxx, Bellah has developed relationships with favorite customers over the years.
“We had a wonderful little lady that loved the store so much that she always brought us food,” she remembers. “She would order online specialty rolls and things like that.”
Co-workers can attest to Bellah's natural ability with customers. “She’s built friendships with people,” Mason-Lawrence said. “People just love her. She is just a joy.”
Disgruntled customers often calm down after quick discussions with Bellah. According to her Mason-Lawrence, they find a trusting soul in her. “For them to open up to her like that, that is the kind of person she is,” Mason-Lawrence said.
Bellah’s life experiences are also lessons for those in her life, both customers and co-workers. “She’s an intelligent lady,” Mason-Lawrence said. “You can learn so much from her, just by talking to her.”
After the workday ends, the senior citizen leads a more quiet life. “I go home and get on my computer and watch TV,” she said.
Bellah said she doesn’t plan to end her career soon. “There’s no retirement in my vocabulary,” she said.
