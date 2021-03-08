Watch now: Meet the 92-year-old Decatur woman who chose retail over retirement

Teresa Mason-Lawrence, 58, has worked with Bellah for about eight months, but remembers encountering her at the Brettwood Village location. She's grown quite fond of her co-worker.

“She’s kind of like a grandma to me, and yet somebody I have a lot of respect for and admiration, for her being 92 and still working,” Mason-Lawrence said. “And I also kind of, try and protect her.”

Bellah describes herself as a "people lover" who relishes interacting with the other associates and with the public.

Her jobs throughout TJ Maxx have included the jewelry department and the fitting room. The managers now utilize Bellah’s natural abilities.

“I’m greeting people,” she said. “Which I love.”

While she is a staple with TJ Maxx, Bellah has developed relationships with favorite customers over the years.

“We had a wonderful little lady that loved the store so much that she always brought us food,” she remembers. “She would order online specialty rolls and things like that.”

Co-workers can attest to Bellah's natural ability with customers. “She’s built friendships with people,” Mason-Lawrence said. “People just love her. She is just a joy.”