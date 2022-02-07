Watch now: Millikin graduate finalist in national musician competition

DECATUR — Life’s lessons are never done.

Audrianna Bartholomew earned her bachelor's degree in musical theatre from Millikin University in December. Just a two months later, she has been named a finalist in the 5th annual NextGen National Competition: Finding the Voices of Tomorrow, presented by The American Pops Orchestra.

Bartholomew is one of 10 contestants to be selected as a finalist following the semifinal event that was broadcast on Jan. 29. The finalists were announced the next day. The final competition will be held on March 20.

However, national competitions aren’t new to the 23-year-old California native. In 2018, she competed on NBC’s “The Voice” and was selected by judge Jennifer Hudson to be part of her team. After the battle round, and performing a duet with Hudson, Bartholomew went home.

She spent a gap year preparing for “The Voice” as well as working as an intern for a children’s performing arts academy.

“I got to work with the kids and also get to see the more corporate side,” she said.

The experience provided Bartholomew with another view of the business. “I really enjoyed getting to see how art affects kids,” she said.

As a child, she also took part in similar arts programs and was hired for small acting parts. “My parents were able to send me to learn more about the craft,“ Bartholomew said about her time on stage as a child. “It’s great seeing that inspiration.”

Bartholomew continues to perfect her craft. As a Millikin alumni and working artist, she auditions for acting roles, spends time in a recording studio and is looking for the appropriate agent. “It really is a waiting game, especially with Hollywood and COVID going on,” she said. “There’s not really a lot of opportunities. You’ve just gotta keep hustling and chasing what you can.”

Millikin provided some of the tools needed to make an artist marketable, according to Bartholomew. “I’ve had to do a lot of different genres,” she said. “I’ve tried to change those styles. I feel I can whip those out whenever I need to at a different moment.”

Bartholomew credits Millikin vocal instructor Ann Borders for much of her success in college. “She taught me a lot about my power as a vocalist,” Bartholomew said. “I don’t always need to be so forceful with my sound. I learned how to have better control of my voice.”

Other supportive professors gave her the strength she needed to accept the struggles that may lay ahead of her. “They were always challenging me,” she said. “And not always telling me 'Yes,' which I was accustomed to hearing.”

Bartholomew was a straight-A student in high school. She kept the momentum going while at Millikin. “I was able to not only gain a lot of experience in my field, but I was also able to graduate Magna Cum Laude.”

The NextGen National Competition, her newest competitive challenge, is sponsored by The American Pops Orchestra. The organization inspires the next generation of musicians.

College students are encouraged to apply with the hopes of winning $2,000 and the opportunity to perform in New York City. Bartholomew was encouraged to apply through her high school voice teacher and Borders. “It’s great to see the great support system I’ve had through the years,” she said.

Bartholomew understands the newest competition is another opportunity to expand her career. Her plans include to eventually move to New York City. She said she will network among others in the business while in the city. “I’m using this experience as a learning experience,” Bartholomew said. “But also to meet great people.”

The competition, a mix of 30 young performers, is the first step. “They all came from great schools as well,” Bartholomew said. “This is something we’ve all seen before.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.