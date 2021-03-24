Watch now: Millikin University expands knowledge of LGBTQ community

The event included Millikin faculty and staff because of the proximity the students have with the authority figures. “They have arguably the most exposure to students,” Deeb said.

Millikin University junior Elexis Richardson will now be the teacher during the LGBTQ 101 discussions. As the president of Spectrum, an LGBTQ+ club on campus, she wanted to bring adults to the event. “It’s just a way of kind of talking to faculty and staff and get them on the same page,” she said. “Make it a better environment for the LGBTQ+ students here.”

Richardson said for many attending the event is a first step in understanding. “It makes it easier that they are here to learn,” she said.

Discussions on the topic often include the use of pronouns, such as he, she or they, when addressing an individual. “Trying to unlearn it to relearn it,” Deeb said.

Genders, gender-identity and gender expression were also discussed. The focus for the event was for the attendees to gain an understanding of the LGBTQ community, including identity, challenges and experiences that they face.