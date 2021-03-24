Watch now: Millikin University expands knowledge of LGBTQ community

DECATUR — Alex Deeb, director of Campus Life for Inclusion at Millikin University, said the idea behind LGBTQ 101, a Safe Zone Training session, was to provide a better understanding.
“It’s more about seeing the diversity on our campus as a strength, rather than something that separates us,” said Deeb. “It’s something that we can really build on.”
Thursday’s event held at the University Commons was one of several programs celebrating Women’s History Month. Others included discussions on medical advocacy, a panel of established women in the community, and a discussion on racism in maternal healthcare.
The LGBTQ 101 was a training session for Millikin staff, faculty and students. Activities focused on discussions and conversations regarding the journey and learning about LGBTQ topics.
“Also hoping and helping to provide some sort of practical experience,” Deeb said.
According to Deeb, anybody can use the training.
“It is serving as an introductory conversation, discussion for people who have some sort of knowledge of the LGBTQ community or who want more knowledge or who have no knowledge whatsoever,” he said. “They recommend and encourage a way to hold these conversations with people.”
The event included Millikin faculty and staff because of the proximity the students have with the authority figures. “They have arguably the most exposure to students,” Deeb said.
Millikin University junior Elexis Richardson will now be the teacher during the LGBTQ 101 discussions. As the president of Spectrum, an LGBTQ+ club on campus, she wanted to bring adults to the event. “It’s just a way of kind of talking to faculty and staff and get them on the same page,” she said. “Make it a better environment for the LGBTQ+ students here.”
Richardson said for many attending the event is a first step in understanding. “It makes it easier that they are here to learn,” she said.
Discussions on the topic often include the use of pronouns, such as he, she or they, when addressing an individual. “Trying to unlearn it to relearn it,” Deeb said.
Genders, gender-identity and gender expression were also discussed. The focus for the event was for the attendees to gain an understanding of the LGBTQ community, including identity, challenges and experiences that they face.
“Particularly by students as well as others on campus,” Deeb said. “It really is something that our fellow faculty and staff can benefit from. Really it’s to help build a more inclusive, more aware, more understanding community, having greater knowledge.”
There is hope of bringing a similar program to the general public.
“I’m really enthusiastic about how we can shift it and look forward as we move through this process,” Deeb said. “What I’m hoping to do is expand it a bit to move beyond the LGBTQ 101, which is an intro level.”
