Watch now: Stimulus check brings a sense of relief for some Decatur-area residents

The Herald & Review asked people in the Decatur-area communities about their plans for their checks.

Carol McLaine, 78, is retired, but decided she will save the extra money. “I’m going to put it in the bank, because they are going to ask for it back,” she said.

McLaine said if the government allows her to keep the money, she probably won’t spend it on herself. “I’ll spend it on the grandkids,” she said.

Decatur resident Lafecia Taylor, 40, spread the funds to help her church, City of Praise. After she gave 10% to her church, she donated portions of the money to various other projects. “We are looking to partner (with others) to do 100 people at $250 with our phase one of cutting down trees and laying the land with our church ground to build an impact center,” she said.

Taylor also contributed to a fundraiser aimed at helping others become debt-free. “Mine basically went to supporting and helping out my church,” she said.

Moweaqua resident Karen Hammel, 57, is using her stimulus check for its intended use. “I’m getting caught up,” she said. “And a couple of small projects around my house that needed fixed.”