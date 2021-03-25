Watch now: Stimulus check brings a sense of relief for some Decatur-area residents

DECATUR — With some extra cash in his bank account, Bryan Antal of Decatur has made plans to help stimulate the economy.
He will be working on his house and fixing outstanding problems with his vehicles.
“Saving the rest for a small vacation or two for this summer with my kiddos,” he said.
The pandemic stimulus checks are worth a sum of $1,400 for many, making them a welcome sight.
However, what do those in Central Illinois plan to do with more than a grand in their checking accounts?
The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package will provide some citizens with payments of $1,400 by the end of the month. Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the package into law on March 11. This is the third stimulus check issued during economic shutdowns caused by COVID-19. The first payment of $1,200 was sent in April and $600 direct payments at the end of last year.
According to the Internal Revenue Service, Americans are eligible for the full amount of the third Economic Impact Payment if their adjusted gross income is not more than $150,000 if married and filing a joint return or if filing as a qualifying widow or widower, $112,500 if filing as head of household or $75,000 for eligible individuals using any other filing status.
The Herald & Review asked people in the Decatur-area communities about their plans for their checks.
Carol McLaine, 78, is retired, but decided she will save the extra money. “I’m going to put it in the bank, because they are going to ask for it back,” she said.
McLaine said if the government allows her to keep the money, she probably won’t spend it on herself. “I’ll spend it on the grandkids,” she said.
Decatur resident Lafecia Taylor, 40, spread the funds to help her church, City of Praise. After she gave 10% to her church, she donated portions of the money to various other projects. “We are looking to partner (with others) to do 100 people at $250 with our phase one of cutting down trees and laying the land with our church ground to build an impact center,” she said.
Taylor also contributed to a fundraiser aimed at helping others become debt-free. “Mine basically went to supporting and helping out my church,” she said.
Moweaqua resident Karen Hammel, 57, is using her stimulus check for its intended use. “I’m getting caught up,” she said. “And a couple of small projects around my house that needed fixed.”
One the household projects was the repair of a light fixture. The job required an electrician, which employed a man who has been out of work for months. “It did what it was supposed to do,” Hammel said about the check she received. “It stimulated the economy.”
The stimulus money sounds like a lot, but for some it is just the beginning of future plans.
Paula Smith, 62, of Decatur, is saving the money to purchase a van to transport her special needs son, Cody. “I haven’t done anything with it yet,” she said about the money.
Smith retired from Archer Daniels Midland Co. and uses most of her money to pay bills. “So this is a cushion in case something happens, like the car breaks down,” she said.
Sierra Muma said the stimulus money she received is going toward the start of her own business, called The Boho Bull, selling western style clothing, shoes, accessories and home decorations. The 24-year-old Decatur resident said, “I've always wanted to start my own business … but was never sure what that would be or look like until I started falling in love with the western style.”
Recently graduating from Millikin University with a degree in business, she decided to pull the trigger using the stimulus check with an official online launch date set for May and future plans for a physical store.
“I do believe that if I didn't receive the stimulus it would've taken me at least a year to get it all together in order to start,” Muma said.