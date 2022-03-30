Watch now: Women of Steel: Sky's the limit for all genders at Decatur Caterpillar plant

DECATUR — Welding can be an attractive career for women.

Because she likes working with her hands, Renee Saloka Wallbaum joined the profession.

“I decided to go to school for welding,” she said. “I ended up kind of getting the best of both worlds, inspecting, teaching and welding."

Saloka Wallbaum has been a welding instructor for approximately four years. She works with various genders and ethnicities at the Decatur Caterpillar plant. “We see women coming in every now and then,” she said. “There’s definitely more men than women.”

Caterpillar’s female employees celebrated International Women’s Month with a luncheon on Wednesday.

Although Saloka Wallbaum has an Associates degree in instructional pipe welding, she admits it wasn’t necessary. “You don’t need certifications,” she said. “You could get right in the door wherever you want to start working, and you can get certified for that company.”

As a facility manager, Tina Czerwinski has a wide array of responsibilities. She works with welders, as well as a production team, material specialists, machinists, assemblers, the supply chain team and many more in the Decatur facility.

Czerwinski is the first female facility manager in the Decatur Caterpillar’s history. “To represent the women of Caterpillar, to take on this challenge, it’s very humbling,” she said. “If I think about all the women that stand ahead of me, beside me, before me, that got me to this spot, it’s just inspiring to be here and to help those take my spot in the future.”

Debbie Furness, director of human resources for resource industries operations and products division, and team hires, develops and plans career succession for Caterpillar employees. She began her 28-year career at the local facility as a chemist. “I’ve had various roles in manufacturing, engineering and director manufacturing,” she said. “I’ve been all over the factory and all over the world.”

Furness said the job has been an exciting journey, even at the beginning of her career. “I found manufacturing a very welcoming environment,” she said. “At that time there weren’t a lot of women on the factory floor or in operations leadership.”

Mentors for the women included other women and men. “I was always given the opportunity to try and take risks and succeed,” Furness said.

Dave Korowicki considers Furness his mentor. The two have known each other for nearly 12 years. “She’s guided me in the right direction,” he said. “She’s helped me through roadblocks and supported me on things I needed to work on.”

Although Korowicki has worked with and been supervised by men, he appreciates Furness’ vision of the job. “She’s got a broader perspective on what’s going on,” he said. “The factory and the people's side of it.”

Saloka Wallbaum encourages women to try their hand at various trade jobs. “Just go for it,” she said. “We need women in all trades, just as we need people in all fields.”

Caterpillar has a job listing on its website featuring employment in departments throughout the facility. Engineers, managers, painters, and assembly workers are just a few listed for the Decatur factory. “People who have the inclination, we have training programs where we can give them those skills,” Furness said. “Because you just can’t find them on the market very easily any more.”

For Furness, there’s only one step after Caterpillar. “Retirement,” she said. “I think I’m here for a while.”

