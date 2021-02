This outgoing social butterfly is 4 years young. She is used to being around other cats and enjoys their company but would be fine as an only pet. She has not been tested with dogs yet, but nothing really seems to bother her. Taffy is current on her vaccines, FIV/FELV negative, microchipped and spayed. To make an appointment to meet Taffy, please call the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County at 217-876-0000.