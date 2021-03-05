 Skip to main content
Pet of the week
Christi

Christi is a 13-year-old spayed female kitty who is looking for a purrfect home to spend her golden years in.  Christi is a very social kitty and acts much younger than her age. She has no known health issues. She is up to date on her vaccines and is FIV/FELV negative. Christi loves people and and other cats. Could your home be the purrfect one for Christi? Call the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County at 217-876-0000 for more information. 

