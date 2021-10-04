Blessing of the Animals planned in Decatur

DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will host the Blessing of the Animals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the hospital's Cancer Care Center Healing Garden, 1990 E. Lake Shore Drive, Decatur.

The free event is in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

A brief ceremony will be performed by Father Nick Husain. Properly restrained pets are welcome. Pet treats, donated by Millie & Bo’s Barkery, will be available. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Call 217-464-2510 for more information.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.