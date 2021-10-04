 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blessing of the Animals planned in Decatur

  • 0
Sheryol and Steve Threewit

Sheryol and Steve Threewit watch as Father Nick Husain blesses their rescue greyhounds during the Feast of Francis Blessing of the Animals in 2018 at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur. 

 JIM BOWLING, LEE NEWS SERVICE FILE

DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will host the Blessing of the Animals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the hospital's Cancer Care Center Healing Garden, 1990 E. Lake Shore Drive, Decatur.

The free event is in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

Dove holding ceremonies across region

A brief ceremony will be performed by Father Nick Husain. Properly restrained pets are welcome. Pet treats, donated by Millie & Bo’s Barkery, will be available. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Call 217-464-2510 for more information.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: The five states that love Halloween the most

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News