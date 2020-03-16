Can pets spread coronavirus?

SPRINGFIELD -- While there's no evidence that pets can spread coronavirus, the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association is asking pet owners to observe good hygiene when caring for their companion animals.

The group issued a press release on the issue Monday morning.

"At this point in time, in-depth and experiential information as to how humans and animals can become infected with coronavirus is in the preliminary stages," says ISVMA Board of Directors President Dr. Olivia Rudolphi, of Rudolphi Veterinary Services in Noble, Ill.. "The best practice that any pet owner can currently follow is to take care of themselves first by following proper personal hygiene when dealing with this outbreak: Wash your hands before and after interacting with your pets or livestock to avoid contamination."