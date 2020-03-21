Coronavirus is keeping people away from Chicago-area animal shelters, so volunteers are needed immediately to foster pets

Hamilton urges people to look at shelters in their neighborhood to see how they can help.

“If anyone is able to help, by all means please help because our animals definitely depend on it,” she said.

Pasenko also warned about the upcoming increase in the number of kittens in the next coming weeks because so many are born in the spring.

“We definitely need more people to keep filling out foster applications, not just at Evanston Animal Shelter,” she said. “This is probably nationwide, but certainly in the Chicago area. There are a number of animal shelters: Some are filled to the brim and need to get animals out desperately. And others have been pretty successful about getting animals out.”

“Worst case scenario, (the pets) will all come back in a few weeks and will have had a break from the shelter, and that’s a wonderful thing,” says Pasenko.

Fostering helps shelters know more about the animal’s behavior, as a shelter is a stressful place to live, according to Pasenko.