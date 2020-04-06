Decatur-area veterinarians adapt to coronavirus changes

Veterinarians are considered an essential service, said Dr. Larry Baker of Northgate Pet Clinic, and to be as safe as possible, his staff cleans the clinic several times a day with a disinfectant. They wipe down everything they might have touched, including doorknobs.

They also offer curbside service, with people waiting outside while a staff member goes out to the car to get the animal and bring it inside. Occasionally, an animal is too unruly for that to work and in those cases, the owner has to come in, too, but those are rare exceptions.

“Everyone understands,” Baker said. “We all wash our hands several times a day and employees have their temperature taken when they come to work in the morning.”

The Sacks of Illiopolis just got a new puppy, Piper, and Heidi Sack took Piper to Northgate for her first vet visit.

"Lots of attention to my questions," she said. "(They) took the dog in to be checked out while I asked lots of questions. Brought her back and answered lots more questions and I paid. It worked perfectly."