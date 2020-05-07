You are the owner of this article.
Decatur dog parks to reopen Friday
EYES ON THE BALL

Jennifer Choatie throws the ball with Carma at the Farview Dog Park on Wednesday in Decatur. Carma is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The dog parks in Nelson and Fairview parks will reopen Friday with new rules.

The Decatur Park District said users need to practice social distancing by keeping a minimum distance of 6 feet apart while also following rules and guidelines that can be found at decatur-parks.org/dog-park.

Dog park membership forms can be found online and dropped off at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

