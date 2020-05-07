Decatur dog parks to reopen Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The dog parks in Nelson and Fairview parks will reopen Friday with new rules.

The Decatur Park District said users need to practice social distancing by keeping a minimum distance of 6 feet apart while also following rules and guidelines that can be found at decatur-parks.org/dog-park.

Dog park membership forms can be found online and dropped off at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

