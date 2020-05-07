Decatur dog parks to reopen Friday

×
Jennifer Choatie throws the ball with Carma at the Farview Dog Park on Wednesday in Decatur. Carma is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — The dog parks in Nelson and Fairview parks will reopen Friday with new rules.
The Decatur Park District said users need to practice social distancing by keeping a minimum distance of 6 feet apart while also following rules and guidelines that can be found at
decatur-parks.org/dog-park.
Dog park membership forms can be found online and dropped off at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
PHOTOS: Fairview Pool turns to doggie heaven on last day of operation
Pool Party 1 09.07.19.JPG
Around 100 people participated in the Fairview Pool Dog Swim on Saturday. This was the second year for the event.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
