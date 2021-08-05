Decatur vet puts bite back into crimefighter

DECATUR — A trip to the dentist for a root canal is not enjoyable for anyone.

On Thursday, Arco, a K9 officer with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department, made a special trip to Decatur’s Northgate Pet Clinic to extract a tooth he had damaged.

“We couldn’t do a root canal on him because it was too badly broken,” said Dr. Larry Baker. “So it was extracted.”

Arco’s handler, Deputy Chad Beasley, brought the dog to Baker, who is a veterinarian dental specialist, after the dog tried to chew his way out of a kennel.

“He was left boarding over the weekend and the cage was nice and soft,” Baker said. “He must have chewed on the cage door and broke (the tooth).”

Arco is a nine-year-old Dutch shepherd who has had an active life. Thursday’s trip to the dentist was not his first. “He already had two silver crowns from fractured teeth on the other side of his mouth,” Baker said. “This is his fourth canine (tooth), the last canine he can break.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baker described dogs similar to Arco as hyper and excitable. “If they see a bad guy, they want to go after him,” he said. “And whatever’s around, they’re going to chew on it.”

The strength of Arco’s bite is approximately 3,500 pounds per square inch, according to Baker. A normal person would average approximately one-tenth of the dog’s bite force.

Arco’s surgery went well and he was allowed to go home the same day.

K9 officers often visit a veterinarian dentist because of their work. Attacking and biting can cause damage to the dog’s teeth.

“It’s the work they are doing,” Baker said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.