Decatur woman has big heart for cold-blooded critters in need of care

DECATUR — Rico is a skinny bearded dragon on a long road to recovery.

“He has no fat on him at all,” said Rainey Miller. “But he can fatten up and get stronger and healthier.”

Miller took over Rico’s care when others were not able.

Born in Texas, Miller grew up around reptiles, but took a break from owning the cold-blooded vertebrates to have her children and move to Illinois. Two years ago, Miller gave herself a birthday present, a bearded dragon. After a month, a friend learned of her love for the lizards and gave her another.

“After that, it was everybody asking, ‘I have a bearded dragon, can you take it?’,” Miller said.

One of the lizards that held a special place with the family was Copper. He was in a horrible condition when Miller adopted him, she said. Copper’s progress was posted on Miller’s social media sites. “He went viral,” she said. “People were sharing him all over the place.”

Products and monetary donations came pouring in for his and other reptiles' care. Unfortunately, Copper passed away. While tending to him, Miller found care was being ignored for reptiles, which include turtles, snakes, lizards or tortoises. “I never would have expected in Decatur, in this area, that there would be such a need (for help) for reptiles,” she said.

Miller created a nonprofit organization and named it after her beloved pet, Copper’s Friends Bearded Dragon Rescue. The work includes rehabilitation and adoption. Although the process began only two years ago, Miller has lost count of how many reptiles she has taken in and adopted out. “It’s got to be 100 or more,” she said. “The need is insane.”

Her large Decatur home is ideal for taking care of several reptiles and a few children, as well as the family’s two dogs and four cats, ranging in age from six to 16. “It’s almost like this house was meant to do this,” Miller said. “My kitchen, my dining room, the bedrooms, there’s reptiles everywhere.”

Having once housed a beauty salon, the home is zoned for commercial and residential use. “The upstairs kitchen has turned into another reptile room,” Miller said. “There’s a sunroom, so we turned that into a free-roam reptile area. We have a big iguana in there right now.”

The rescues have not been limited to reptiles. They also include guinea pigs, ferrets and a few kittens. People have reached out to the Millers from around the country in hopes of learning how to care for reptiles or hoping that she will take them.

Reptile care can be a financial strain on the large family. Warming lights are needed for the cold-blooded animals, creating a large power bill. “But I can’t turn anyone away,” she said.

Miller is hoping to expand the foster care for reptiles; however, the information available can be intimidating for anyone wanting to follow in her footsteps and take on the responsibility, she said. “There’s hundreds and thousands of dollars they are expecting people to spend on the most expensive equipment you can buy. It’s not necessary,” Miller said. “You can find cheap heat lights at the resale store. There’s cheap ways to do it.”

Since she has experience in rehabilitating several reptiles, Miller is willing to educate owners on how to take care of their pets.

“I get messages all the time from people asking me for advice and help in getting things set up,” she said. “I have no problems answering questions. I’d rather have that than neglected, sick dragons that aren’t being taken care of.”

The rescue organization has received assistance from Dubia, a company that breeds roaches that are fed to reptiles. The company also provides products, such as cages, enclosures and other needed items.

Just like Miller, the company stresses future reptile owners do their research before they bring home the new addition.

“These species have specific care needs that differ from captive animals like cats, dogs, and other species,” the company stated on its website. “Some people find that they have taken their new pet home, only to find that they have done inadequate research and are unable to provide the care that their new pet needs.”

Miller’s children often assist in taking care of the animals. “But it’s been difficult, because they’ve seen so much neglect and death,” she said.

Although reptiles require special attention, they don’t need a lot of attention, according to Miller. “They don’t need to be out and cuddled with and handled all the time,” she said. “They do like attention, but they’re content in their enclosure. They should be in their enclosure more than anything because their (UVB) lights are in there.”

The bond between pets and their owners is no different for reptile families, Miller said. She has been given older reptiles who have lived with their owners for a long time, only to have the pet pass away from a broken heart. “They get severely depressed,” she said. “They miss their people, and there’s nothing we can do about that.”

For those questioning their ability to care for a reptile, Miller provides an application with important information and questions.

Miller was able to diagnose Rico’s problems shortly after he arrived at the rescue organization. The bearded dragon was given heat, but no light or water before he arrived at her home. His bones are like rubber, she said. “But he’s eating and he’s getting around,” Miller said. “Which is awesome.”

By comparison, Alexis is a healthy bearded dragon. “She’s a big, beefy thing,” Miller said. “Very well taken care of and spoiled.”

Just like people, reptiles need to eat their vegetables, instead of a constant diet of treats, which for reptiles is live roaches. “It’s fun to watch them eat their bugs,” Miller said.

The Department of Agriculture required Miller to be licensed as a shelter. “And I’m the only one doing it,” Miller said about the local care. “But if that’s what I have to do, I’ll do it.”