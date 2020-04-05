How the coronavirus is being felt by Macon County animal shelters

DECATUR — Pets in shelters and foster care are being affected by the coronavirus, but animal lovers have taken steps to help their four-legged friends.
Before the mandated social distancing was implemented, Michelle Brown brought home a beagle mix dog named Murphy. Brown is a fourth-fifth grade teacher at Hope Academy.
“Once they extended the shelter-at-home policy, I called the Animal Control Center and said I would foster an animal,” she said.
The family was originally going to wait until summer to foster or adopt a pet. “But this gives me something to do,” Brown said. “I needed something to teach.”
The Decatur Macon County Animal Shelter staff are the only people allowed in the building during the Illinois social distancing rules.
“It’s to keep our staff as minimally exposed as possible,” said shelter manager Amanda Fisher. “The animals are safe.”
Under normal circumstances, volunteers do not provide the animal’s daily care such as feeding, watering and cleaning. “But they play a vital role,” Fisher said.
Volunteers give comfort and attention to the animals, as well as walks and play. The interaction helps the animals to be less afraid of humans and more social.
Adoptions are "very limited" and done only by appointment, the shelter said on its Facebook page Saturday. Anyone interested in adopting a specific animal should fill out an application, listing the animal, and applications will be reviewed by staff members.
The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County has also closed its doors to the public. According to the Facebook page, the staff provides care to approximately 60 animals at the facility.
“We are unable to show animals for adoption as we would prefer they were in loving homes, but this is an essential requirement at this time,” the posted stated. “Be assured that all animals are being well taken care of and receiving the human interaction necessary for their socialization.”
Since the animal shelters are closed to the public and adoptions have ceased, the staff have extra time to spend with the animals. “The dogs are getting out multiple times a day,” Fisher said.
Before social distancing was necessary, the number of Decatur Macon County Animal Control Center volunteers varied, since the shelter had an open-door policy. “So people can just show up,” Fisher said. “Whether they show up once a week or once a month or every day. And some are on a set schedule to walk dogs.”
Shortly before the mandated lock-down went into effect, the animal shelter encouraged families to adopt or foster a pet. “Within two days we got about 30 animals out,” Fisher said. “But we are not looking to do any fosters at this time.”
However, Fisher and the animal shelter staff continue to urge potential foster families to fill out an application. “Just understand the call-back time might be a little off,” Fisher said. “It might take a couple of extra days to get back to people.”
The animals as well as the staff are adjusting to the quarantine. Fisher has even requested a temporary stop on donations. “We have a lot coming in,” she said. “We are very blessed at the moment.”
Murphy is also doing well and has found his forever home.
According to Brown, Murphy and her other dog Molly bonded together almost immediately. They also have a cat named Jo Jo.
Molly is an 18-month old Lab mix. Murphy is a Beagle mix at one year and three months old.
Soon after Murphy arrived at the Brown home, he made himself comfortable. “And I fell in love with him,” Brown said. “On day three, I was sitting in the chair and he started snuggling and fell asleep. I knew he was home.”
