How the coronavirus is being felt by Macon County animal shelters

Adoptions are "very limited" and done only by appointment, the shelter said on its Facebook page Saturday. Anyone interested in adopting a specific animal should fill out an application, listing the animal, and applications will be reviewed by staff members.

The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County has also closed its doors to the public. According to the Facebook page, the staff provides care to approximately 60 animals at the facility.

“We are unable to show animals for adoption as we would prefer they were in loving homes, but this is an essential requirement at this time,” the posted stated. “Be assured that all animals are being well taken care of and receiving the human interaction necessary for their socialization.”

Since the animal shelters are closed to the public and adoptions have ceased, the staff have extra time to spend with the animals. “The dogs are getting out multiple times a day,” Fisher said.