 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK

Let's meet the Pet of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
potw11-13

Meet Nugget. Nugget is a 2-year-old terrier mix. She is a good dog and loves to please her people. Nugget would do best in a home with no small children and no cats. She would need to do a few meet and greets with a potential dog sibling. Nugget knows how to sit and shake and is learning the command down. She loves to play ball. For more information on Nugget, stop by the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, located at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. Public hours are Wednesday through Saturday noon to 4 p.m.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Siblings talk about getting COVID shots in Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News