Macon County Rabies Clinic to be held Saturday, Aug. 14

Macon County 2021 Rabies Clinic
DECATUR — Macon County 2021 Rabies Clinic will be held Saturday, August 14 from 1-3 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Wycles Corner, Northgate Pet Clinic, 4417 W. Main St., Decatur
  • Oreana Firehouse, Pawsitively Pets, 101 South St., Oreana
  • Long Creek Township Garage, Bel-Aire Pet Clinic, 7020 E. Church Rd., Decatur
  • Macon Firehouse, Eldorado Animal Hospital, 180 S. Front St., Macon
  • Hickory Point Firehouse, Fairview Animal Hospital, 450 S. Smith, Forsyth

Registration fee will be $15 for altered pets and pets under 1 year of age and $50 for unaltered pets over 1 year of age. Vaccination fee is $18.

For safety, pets must be confined (leash or carrier). 

Contact Macon County Animal Control for more information at 217-425-4508

