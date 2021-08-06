Macon County Rabies Clinic to be held Saturday, Aug. 14

DECATUR — Macon County 2021 Rabies Clinic will be held Saturday, August 14 from 1-3 p.m. at the following locations:
- Wycles Corner, Northgate Pet Clinic, 4417 W. Main St., Decatur
- Oreana Firehouse, Pawsitively Pets, 101 South St., Oreana
- Long Creek Township Garage, Bel-Aire Pet Clinic, 7020 E. Church Rd., Decatur
- Macon Firehouse, Eldorado Animal Hospital, 180 S. Front St., Macon
- Hickory Point Firehouse, Fairview Animal Hospital, 450 S. Smith, Forsyth
Registration fee will be $15 for altered pets and pets under 1 year of age and $50 for unaltered pets over 1 year of age. Vaccination fee is $18.
For safety, pets must be confined (leash or carrier).
Contact Macon County Animal Control for more information at 217-425-4508