Macon County Rabies Clinics to be held Saturday, Aug. 14

In the midst of a hot summer day, it's not only essential to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the heat, but also your furry friends.

DECATUR — Macon County 2021 Rabies Clinic will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, from 1-3 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Wyckles Corner, Northgate Pet Clinic, 4417 W. Main St., Decatur
  • Oreana Firehouse, Pawsitively Pets, 101 South St., Oreana
  • Long Creek Township Garage, Bel-Aire Pet Clinic, 7020 E. Church Road, Decatur
  • Macon Firehouse, Eldorado Animal Hospital, 180 S. Front St., Macon
  • Hickory Point Firehouse, Fairview Animal Hospital, 450 S. Smith, Forsyth

Registration fee will be $15 for altered pets and pets under 1 year of age and $50 for unaltered pets over 1 year of age. Vaccination fee is $18.

For safety, pets must be confined hy a leash or in a carrier. 

Contact Macon County Animal Control for more information at 217-425-4508.

