Meet Andre. Andre is a 3 year old Rat Terrier Mix. This little guy is a bundle of energy. He would do best in a home that can keep up with him. He is not a dog who will sit on a couch all day, he has things he wants to do. Andre weighs around 10 pounds. He might be small but he has a huge personality. Andre is neutered, microchipped, current on his vaccines and is on monthly heartworm prevention. For more information on Andre, call 217-876-0000. Visit with Andre at 3373 N. Woodford, in Decatur.
Just In
PET OF THE WEEK
Meet Andre, the Pet of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
With Presidents James K. Polk and Donald Trump among the no-pets exceptions, animals have a long history in the White House. Here are some highlights of past presidential pets.
In chilly weather dogs get cold too, especially puppies. Dog clothing selections nowadays include all sorts of styles. Here are some shopping tips.
Valentine’s Day is all about sharing the love with family and friends. To pet parents, it’s yet another opportunity to spoil their four-legged kids and show them how much they are adored. Curious about how pet parents are planning to celebrate their love for their pets this Valentine’s Day? We surveyed a group of 200 pet parents, and here are the top 5.