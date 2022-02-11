 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Andre, the Pet of the Week

Andre

Meet Andre. Andre is a 3 year old Rat Terrier Mix. This little guy is a bundle of energy. He would do best in a home that can keep up with him. He is not a dog who will sit on a couch all day, he has things he wants to do. Andre weighs around 10 pounds. He might be small but he has a huge personality. Andre is neutered, microchipped, current on his vaccines and is on monthly heartworm prevention. For more information on Andre, call 217-876-0000. Visit with Andre at 3373 N. Woodford, in Decatur. 

