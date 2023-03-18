Elton is a 10-month-old kitty ready to find a home to call his own. Elton started off his journey with us when he was very young with an upper respiratory infection and very shy. Since then, he has really come out of his shell and had turned into a social guy. He loves everyone and enjoys the other kitties he's around. Stop by and meet Elton and our other adoptable animals between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur.