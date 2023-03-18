A video from the Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China shows us the playful moment a panda cub was swinging back and forward on a rope swing. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Elton is a 10-month-old kitty ready to find a home to call his own. Elton started off his journey with us when he was very young with an upper respiratory infection and very shy. Since then, he has really come out of his shell and had turned into a social guy. He loves everyone and enjoys the other kitties he's around. Stop by and meet Elton and our other adoptable animals between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur.
The top 10 most popular dog breeds in America
1. French bulldogs
FILE - Lola, a French bulldog, lies on the floor prior to the start of a St. Francis Day service at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Oct. 7, 2007, in New York. The American Kennel Club announced Wednesday, March 15, 2023 that French bulldogs have become the United States' most prevalent dog breed, ending Labrador retrievers' record-breaking 31 years at the top.
AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File
2. Labrador retrievers
Labrador retrievers Soave, 2, left, and Hola, 10-months, pose for photographs as Harbor, right, 8-weeks, takes a nap during a news conference at the American Kennel Club headquarters in New York, March 28, 2018.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File
3. Golden retrievers
Daniel, a golden retriever, wins the sporting group during 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Feb. 11, 2020, in New York.
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File
4. Golden shepherds
FILE — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Commander, a purebred German shepherd, is walked before the president and first lady arrive on Marine One at the White House in Washington, March 13, 2022.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File
5. Poodles
A poodle competes during the Annual Kennel Club of Beverly Hills Dog Show at Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif, March 4, 2017.
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File
6. Bulldogs
An English bulldog gets a kiss from its owner, in Bucharest, Romania, March 12, 2017.
AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File
7. Rottweilers
Talos, a Rottweiler, poses for photos as the American Kennel Club's breed rankings are announced, in New York, March 21, 2017.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
8. Beagles
Miss P, a 15-inch beagle, is presented during the best in show competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, at Madison Square Garden, in New York, Feb. 17, 2015.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File
9. Dachshunds
A long-haired dachshund is shown in the Hound group competition, during the 140th Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Feb. 15, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File
10. German shorthaired pointers
CJ, a German shorthaired pointer, is shown in the ring by his handler during the Best in Show competition, at the 140th Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Feb. 16, 2016, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!