Meet Lucky. Lucky is a senior kitty at 13 years old who was brought to the Humane Society after her owner passed away. Lucky took a bit to warm up to the new environment and people at the Humane Society but now her personality shines. Lucky would make a great companion for a person living alone. For more information on Lucky, contact the Humane Society at 217-876-0000 or visit with Lucky at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur.
Meet Lucky, the pet of the week
