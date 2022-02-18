Meet Lucky, the pet of the week

Meet Lucky. Lucky is a senior kitty at 13 years old who was brought to the Humane Society after her owner passed away. Lucky took a bit to warm up to the new environment and people at the Humane Society but now her personality shines. Lucky would make a great companion for a person living alone. For more information on Lucky, contact the Humane Society at 217-876-0000 or visit with Lucky at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur.