PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Lucky, the pet of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
021922-dec-loc-potw

Meet Lucky. Lucky is a senior kitty at 13 years old who was brought to the Humane Society after her owner passed away. Lucky took a bit to warm up to the new environment and people at the Humane Society but now her personality shines. Lucky would make a great companion for a person living alone. For more information on Lucky, contact the Humane Society at 217-876-0000 or visit with Lucky at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. 

Tags

Meet Andre, the Pet of the Week

Meet Andre, the Pet of the Week

Meet Andre. Andre is a 3 year old Rat Terrier Mix. This little guy is a bundle of energy. He would do best in a home that can keep up with him…

Roses for Rover? How pet parents plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their pups

Roses for Rover? How pet parents plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their pups

Valentine’s Day is all about sharing the love with family and friends. To pet parents, it’s yet another opportunity to spoil their four-legged kids and show them how much they are adored. Curious about how pet parents are planning to celebrate their love for their pets this Valentine’s Day? We surveyed a group of 200 pet parents, and here are the top 5.

