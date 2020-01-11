More dogs falling prey to THC poisoning. Vets say legal marijuana is a key factor.

When was the last time your dog swiped a little food that didn’t belong to him?
Remember the sandwich your sister set down on the coffee table? The batch of cookies that was cooling on the counter … until they were gone? Or the dog-walking hazard all city dwellers have faced: the taco/chicken wing/puddle of something gross on the sidewalk?
Now, imagine that stolen canine delight was laced with a whole lot of THC.
In the era of legalization, it’s not hard to imagine at all. In fact, dog poisoning from ingesting cannabis is sharply on the rise. The Schaumburg-based American Veterinary Medical Association reports that cannabis-related calls to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ pet poison-control hotline rose 765% during the same period from 2018 to 2019. And the Pet Poison Helpline has reported an increase of more than 400% in cannabis poisoning calls over the past six years.
If you’re a dog owner, you won’t be surprised to hear that dogs accounted for a lot of those calls. “Dogs are more at risk,” says incoming AVMA president and Wisconsin veterinarian Doug Kratt, “simply because dogs are less selective in what they choose to eat. Cats, for instance, are more finicky.”
It comes down to basics: “If your dog will eat a chocolate chip cookie,” says Kratt, “he’ll eat one laced with THC.”
Kratt and the AVMA point to legalization as the force behind the increase in poison-control calls, but say several factors are likely at play. Not only is there likely more cannabis in more forms in more households with pets, but the relaxing of rules and stigma around cannabis use might mean that people are more likely to call in and report a pet poisoning related to cannabis. They also might be more casual about leaving their cannabis products lying around. “If it’s legal,” Kratt says, “people don’t have the same tendency to keep it under wraps or hidden away.”
And, with more open consumption, more of what gets dropped on the street for pets to find has THC in it too.
Bottom line? “As humans get more access to cannabis, animals have a lot more access too,” says Kratt.
For dogs, with their Wild West food philosophy (eat first, ask questions later), that’s an opportunity for disaster.
The effects of THC are three times more powerful in dogs than in humans, resulting in poisoning that causes vomiting, uncoordinated movements, dribbling urine, low blood pressure and, in extreme cases, seizures. The poisoning can be complicated by other ingredients in edible cannabis products, since ingredients such as chocolate and some artificial sweeteners are poisonous for dogs as well.
Often, dogs who wind up at the vet with THC poisoning need to be treated for two kinds of poisoning at once, depending on what was in the edible they ingested. For the most part, the treatment involves management of symptoms and monitoring to make sure your dog isn’t experiencing a dangerous drop in blood pressure, and that his respiration and body temperature are normal. Vets can also test your dog’s urine to confirm that THC is the culprit.
If you suspect your dog’s dietary indiscretions have included munching on cannabis products, watch for the most common symptoms: dribbling urine and dilated pupils. Kratt says a call to a pet poison-control line is one place to start, but the other is a call to your own vet, who will advise you on whether to bring your dog in to be checked. “Caring for your pet should be a partnership between you and your vet,” he says, “but if you’re seeing any clinical symptoms, I’d say that’s time to go in and see your vet, because you can’t pick up if their blood pressure is low or something like that.”
Before things go that far, you might want to consider some preventive steps. Natalie Ridge, co-owner and dog trainer at Canine Sports, which trains dogs throughout Chicago and the suburbs, says that when dogs grab food (laced with cannabis or not), “the problem is the owner never taught the dog impulse control.”
Dog trainers break the “counter surfing” troubles down into two categories: owner present and owner absent problems. “Owner present is actually easier,” says Ridge, “because if they are willing to do it in front of you, you are right there, and you can correct it.” She suggests using a “no” word that the dog is familiar with or a squirt from a squirt bottle as a correction.
Owner absent situations require different approaches -- young dogs, for instance, should probably be in a crate while you are out of the house.
And consistency is key, especially when it comes to making it clear that countertops and tables are not associated with food for your pet. “If you catch your dog up on the table eating the Thanksgiving turkey,” Ridge says, “that’s actually a huge reward event for your dog. If you act like it’s funny even one time, dogs start to think like lawyers a little bit: ‘That was OK last time, so what else can I try?’”
On the street, Ridge says that you should work on teaching your dog to pass up those tempting morsels. “That’s where a good ‘leave it’ comes in handy. It’s really imperative to teach a dog to leave it, because there’s so much junk on the street.” And, she points out, even if that junk doesn’t contain cannabis, it can cause your dog some serious stomach upset “and no one wants to deal with that.”
Training is great insurance for all sorts of undesirable dog behavior, Ridge notes. But she and Kratt both offer one piece of watertight advice for lowering your dog’s risk of getting THC poisoning. “Obviously,” Ridge says, “the safest thing is to put your edibles away, out of the dog’s reach.”
And if you’re wondering whether a tiny bit of cannabis might chill your dog out in the same way it can be used to relieve human anxiety, think twice. “We don’t have enough research on it to recommend anything,” says Kratt. “More research is needed, and I’d want to see the science behind it first.”
For now, the AVMA recommends that you avoid even exposing your pet to secondhand cannabis smoke. For dogs, legalization comes with a caveat. “Just because it’s OK for humans,” Kratt says, “does not mean it’s OK for dogs.”