More dogs falling prey to THC poisoning. Vets say legal marijuana is a key factor.

Kratt and the AVMA point to legalization as the force behind the increase in poison-control calls, but say several factors are likely at play. Not only is there likely more cannabis in more forms in more households with pets, but the relaxing of rules and stigma around cannabis use might mean that people are more likely to call in and report a pet poisoning related to cannabis. They also might be more casual about leaving their cannabis products lying around. “If it’s legal,” Kratt says, “people don’t have the same tendency to keep it under wraps or hidden away.”

And, with more open consumption, more of what gets dropped on the street for pets to find has THC in it too.

Bottom line? “As humans get more access to cannabis, animals have a lot more access too,” says Kratt.

For dogs, with their Wild West food philosophy (eat first, ask questions later), that’s an opportunity for disaster.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The effects of THC are three times more powerful in dogs than in humans, resulting in poisoning that causes vomiting, uncoordinated movements, dribbling urine, low blood pressure and, in extreme cases, seizures. The poisoning can be complicated by other ingredients in edible cannabis products, since ingredients such as chocolate and some artificial sweeteners are poisonous for dogs as well.