Meet Prince. Prince is a 10-year-old standard poodle available for adoption at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County. Prince is a very good dog, but would prefer a quiet home with either older dogs his size, and no cats. Prince is on a daily medication for his liver he will be on for the rest of his life. If interested in meeting Prince, stop by the Humane Society located at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur Wednesday through Saturday between 12-4 p.m, or call 217-876-0000.
Pet of the week
