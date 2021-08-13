 Skip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK

PET OF THE WEEK

Pet of the Week for Aug. 14, 2021

Anakin, Solo, and Luke (on bottom) are this week's Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County Pet of the Week.

Meet Anakin, Solo, and Luke (on bottom). These three brothers are all very shy. They have been living at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County since they were about 12 weeks old. They recently turned 3 years old. Solo is really learning how to come around and be more social. Anakin is definitely the shyest of the brothers. They love each other and the other cats and would do best in a home with other cats. We do not recommend a home with young children for these guys. If interested, please stop by and meet these boys at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur.

