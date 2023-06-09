Meet Tonka. Tonka is a young cat, about 10 months old. Tonka was brought to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County when his owners moved and were not able to take him with them. Tonka is a sweet cat, a little shy when first meeting him, but he comes around pretty quickly. Tonka was in a home with other cats, but not dogs. He gets along well with everyone he meets. Tonka is neutered, microchipped, current on his vaccines and is FIV/leukemia negative. Neet Tonka at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. Public hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.