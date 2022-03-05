 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK

PET OF THE WEEK

Pet of the week-Hemi

Hemi is a 4-year-old German Shepherd mix.

Meet Hemi. Hemi is a 4-year-old German Shepherd mix. Hemi is on a daily medication for his allergies. Hemi loves to please people. He is super happy just lounging around, but also enjoys playing in the yard. Hemi does not like cats and would do best in a home with no small dogs. Hemi is patiently waiting for a new home that will love him. For more information on Hemi, you can visit with him at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, 3373 N. Woodford St. in Decatur. 

