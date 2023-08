Meet Janis, a 6-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County. Janis is learning how to play with other kittens. She can be quite shy at first but once she gets to know you, her purr starts up! Stop by and visit Janis at 3373 N. Woodford St. in Decatur. Public hours are 12-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.