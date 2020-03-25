‘Puppy laundering ring’ that helped pass off designer dogs as rescues in Illinois pet stores is busted up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Both entities used the same storefront along Britt’s Main Street as their business address on veterinary inspection certificates, though a sign on the door identified it only as the J.A.K.’S office. The rescue puppies were fed at the same time, examined by the same veterinarians and often transported on the same day as the commercial ones sold to suburban pet shops, state records show. The vast majority came to the Chicago area at 8 weeks old -- the earliest a puppy can be separated from its mother under Illinois law.

J.A.K.’S exported 805 dogs to Illinois between January 2015 and November 2017, according to certificates of veterinary inspection filed with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The records show 71% of the puppies were purebred, while the remaining 29% were considered designer mixes. The J.A.K.’S puppies had a median age of 61 days at the time of their inspections, which typically occurred a few days before transport.

Hobo K-9 Rescue, which was formed in September 2016, exported 512 dogs between its inception and December 2017, according to the inspection certificates. About 73% of the puppies were pure breeds, while 27% were designer mixes.

The median age for the Hobo rescue puppies was 61 days at the time of inspection, just like the dogs that J.A.K.’S sold to suburban pet stores.