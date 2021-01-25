Watch now: Bob the dog eases fears in this Decatur dental office

Jennifer Dahn, PawPrint Ministries founder, has worked with comfort dogs and their owners throughout Central Illinois since 2014.

Before COVID-19 closed facilities to the public, comfort dogs would visit nursing homes, hospitals, cancer centers and behavioral health centers. “Once it starts to get a little more safe to be out, then we’ll be able to pick up our routine visits,” Dahn said.

In the meantime, the dogs will provide their love and comfort in other ways, including window visits, posing for pictures and relaying encouraging notes transcribed by their owners. “We try to reach out when we can in safe ways right now,” Dahn said.

The lack of interaction is not only heartbreaking for the clients, but also for the dogs. The animals are used to greeting people with hugs and kisses. “We went from hundreds to zero,” Dahn said about client interactions. “The highlight of my dog’s day was when the UPS man would show up at our house.”

To become a comfort dog, a special temperament is needed, according to Dahn. Community service is part of the job. “A dog that thrives on pleasing their owner and seeing a lot of people or lots of personalities,” Dahn said about the dog’s personality.