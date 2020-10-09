Watch now: Central Illinois pet adoptions see positive trend amid COVID

At the same time, some animal rescue groups and adoption agencies have been hit with a drop in donations and other financial issues brought on by the pandemic. There also is concern shelters will see an increase in people who can't afford to care for pets, a byproduct of economic declines and unemployment caused by COVID.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals this year launched a $2 million grant to help about 50 groups dealing with problems and organizations like the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter continue to have events amid the pandemic, such as adoptions of pets during October for $31.

In the case of the Fruehlings, the family started looking for a dog in February and when they came across Rudy, they knew she would be the perfect fit.

Rudy was staying at Hudson’s Halfway Home. Hudson, founder of the organization, said several of the puppies are cleft-affected, or born with a hole in the roof of their mouth.