Watch now: Central Illinois pet adoptions see positive trend amid COVID

DECATUR — The night before Illinois’ stay-at-home order went into effect, the Fruehlings drove the two hours from Bourbannais to Decatur to pick up their new four-month old Boston terrier, Rudy.
“Back then, we thought we weren't going to be able to drive on the interstate,” said Rachel Fruehling. “So my husband and I literally got home from work, got the kids in the car and made the decision to go instead of risk losing her.”
Rudy is part of pandemic pet trend, an adoption frenzy fueled by social isolation and a desire to add four-legged companionship. Amid 6-foot social distancing, working from home and continuing uncertainty, dogs and cats are filling a void created by the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19.
“I still have rescues calling me begging for more dogs because they’ve got all of theirs adopted out already,” said Jeni Hudson, who founded Hudson’s Halfway Home, a Decatur animal rescue and nonprofit that specializes in the care of special needs puppies.
It's a shift being seen across the country — so much that the American Humane Society said some shelters are reporting a national dog shortage.
At the same time, some animal rescue groups and adoption agencies have been hit with a drop in donations and other financial issues brought on by the pandemic. There also is concern shelters will see an increase in people who can't afford to care for pets, a byproduct of economic declines and unemployment caused by COVID.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals this year launched a $2 million grant to help about 50 groups dealing with problems and organizations like the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter continue to have events amid the pandemic, such as adoptions of pets during October for $31.
In the case of the Fruehlings, the family started looking for a dog in February and when they came across Rudy, they knew she would be the perfect fit.
Rudy was staying at Hudson’s Halfway Home. Hudson, founder of the organization, said several of the puppies are cleft-affected, or born with a hole in the roof of their mouth.
“My daughter was born with a cleft palette and she doesn’t know anyone else like her. When she saw this puppy, she just lit up,” Fruehling said. “... Now they are best friends.”
They were supposed to head to Decatur on March 21, but after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the stay-at-home order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, they knew they needed to act quickly.
Fruehling said she and her husband were working from home and their children, Haven, 10, and Thane, 7, had switched to remote learning. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect.
“The kids really needed something to look forward to,” she said. “Rudy has just lifted up our household.”
500 ADOPTIONS
The surge in adoptions and the changing climate because of COVID has also trickled into the $96 billion U.S. pet products industry. The big box pet chain Petco recently announced it was rebranding itself from "Petco Animal Supplies" to "Petco, The Health + Wellness Co."
Support Local Journalism
Animal shelter and rescue center officials throughout Central Illinois are saying pet adoptions have increased since March while families are spending more time at home because of COVID-19.
“We have seen a steady uptick in our adoptions of both dogs and cats. We also have adopted out several small animals as well,” said Jane Kahman, manager of the Humane Society of Central Illinois. “When the pandemic first began, we encountered people who were interested in getting a companion animal because families were home together.”
Roughly 500 pets have been adopted from the group since February, Kahman said.
The nonprofit organization at 423 N. Kays Drive serves the entire region and surrounding states. Kahman said adoptions that would require people to cross state lines have temporarily stopped and might not pick back up until next year.
Their services in Illinois were paused when the stay-at-home order went into effect in late March. Businesses deemed as non-essential could not operate unless they could offer pickup or delivery services. Pet hospitals and clinics were offering drive-through appointments.
Even with operations being limited or closed for roughly a month, rescues and shelters are still having a hard time finding pets to pair with their forever homes- a total flip of the script from previous years when there were more animals than interested owners.
Hudson said their rescue doubles as a transport service. Staff pickup dogs from kennels and drive them to adoption centers across Illinois and surrounding states.
'FOR THE LONG HAUL'
As the state moves through the phases of Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, animal nonprofits and rescues statewide are requiring those interested in adopting to fill out applications and book appointments online. Similar to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, several pet adoptions are taking place through a curbside pickup service.
Jean Ann Hert, owner of Ruby's Rescue and Retreat at 4035 County Road 600 North, said the trend is continuing. The staff is required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
“I think adoptions have actually picked up because folks are home more and have the time to train a new pup or dog and get them used to their home,” Hert said.
Hert said a few dogs have been surrendered to the shelter because their owners could no longer care for them. Hudson said she is worried about what could open when the state completely reopens.
“Owners that had time during the shutdown and while working from home might come to realize that this is too difficult to manage,” she said. “If you are going to do this, you need to be in it for the long haul.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
PHOTOS: Readers submit their dog pictures
Ace
Annie
Arthur
Baby Girl
Bailey
Baxt
Bear and Buster
Bear
Bella Mei
Bella
Bleu Bayou
Blonca
Boomer
Brady Blue
Brandy and Minnie
Brownie
Bullet
Carmen Lucia
Chewbacca Solo
Chico and Beauty
Chug and Tug
Cooper
Daisy
Dexter
Dio, Max and Zeus
Duffy Otis
Duke
Eclipse Lunar
Ellie
Emily
Emmy and Sophie
Finn
Fortinbras
Foxie and Caesar
Freddie
Giorgi Bee
Gunnarsson
Gunner
Gus and PeeWee
Gus
Hank and Chopper
Hazel May
Huck
Ikea
Indy, Wayon and Pyper
Izzy
Izzy
Jack
Jada and Scout
Jax, Sookie, Fallon and Tony
Jax
Jaxie Joy
Jay, Joey and Chloe
Jazzy
Kaiser
Kali
Kane
Karma
Kennedy
Kizee
Konner
Lexi
Lily & Piper
Lily Belle
Lily
Lizzie
Louie Maximus
Louie, Cooper and Dobby
Lucy
Magnolia
Maybel, Daisy and Ben
Merlin
Michelob
Millie Mae
Nacho
Nelson Wayne
Odie
Onyx
Opal
Oscar and Sparky
Paxton and Tommy
PeeWee
Pixel
Remi
Riley
Rocky and Lyla
Rooney, Bear and Evee
Roscoe
Rosie and Ruby
Sasha and Sabrina
Sheeba
Shooter, Kylo and Xena
Shy
Squirt
Stella
Theodore, Lola and Ox
Tug and Chug
Woodford Eugene
Yogi and BooBoo
Yogi
Zara and Zeke
Zoey
Zoey
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.