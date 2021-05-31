Watch now: Dogs return to Central Illinois stage for first time amid pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — Barks and yelps sporadically echoed through the Interstate Center on Sunday in Bloomington, where 326 dog breeds were being showcased Memorial Day weekend.

After a one-year pause, the weekend marked the first Heart of Illinois Cluster Dog Show since COVID-19 began. It also is the first American Kennel Club dog show in Illinois since the pandemic, but the return did not come without differences caused by COVID.

No spectators are allowed this year, which is called a “show and go” event because owners are prohibited from staying inside the facility after showing their dog.

“We started our first show in 1948 and it’s been every year except for last year,” said Steve Melgreen, president of the Illinois Valley Kennel Club of Peoria, which helps run the show with the Corn Belt Kennel Club, of Bloomington, and the AKC.

With two dogs, Robert Hardina, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, arrives two hours early to shows for enough time to prepare.

He owns Ruby and Cooper. Ruby is a 10-month-old wire-haired pointing griffon — a medium-sized dog with chocolate brown fur and a whitish gray outer coat. Cooper is a 25-month-old old English sheepdog — a large, fluffy and shaggy breed with a white and gray coat.

“He (Cooper) needs like three hours, twice a week, on the grooming table to keep him un-matted and conditioned,” Hardina said. “Before a show, at home to prep, it’s about four hours — bathing him, drying him, trimming up places. Then travel, it took four hours to get here.”

Melgreen said there are entries from “almost all 50 states” this year, and normal years tend to bring international dogs, too.

The roughly 900 dogs showcased throughout the weekend this year is “actually up a little bit,” Melgreen said, compared to years past due to the lack of shows over the year because of the pandemic.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cynthia Huff and Joel Haefner, of Carlock, have been bringing a dog to the Heart of Illinois Cluster Dog Show for about 50 years.

“It’s a great family sport, so if you want to show your dog off, it’s a great place to do it,” Haefner said.

This year, they have a 14-month old standard poodle named Vicmars Vivacious, who goes by “Vivi.”

“In terms of the preparation — she’s not very big, so she’s relatively easy as standard poodles go,” Huff said as she brushed out finishing touches for Vivi before showing her.

“We’re probably talking about five hours total preparation before we get here,” Huff added. “And then her top knot (the fur on her head) has to be put up with hairspray.”

Melgreen said the 900 dogs showcased are working toward their breed championships or their overall national rankings if they are already champions.

The dogs are divided in groups — sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding.

“From each breed — one dog is selected best of breed — it competes in its group like the sporting group, herding group, what have you,” Melgreen said. “The first-place dog in each of those seven groups then ends up in best in show and you end up with one winner at the end.”

Judges grade dogs based on their breed’s specific written standards.

Most of the national show dogs are shown for three or four years before retiring, attending about 120 to 150 shows per year across the country, Melgreen added.

The Heart of Illinois Cluster Dog Show, always held over Memorial Day weekend, will wrap up the 2021 event Monday with shows beginning at 8 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.