Watch now: Pet moms love their non-human babies

WARRENSBURG – Freya has a pink kennel she never uses, an extensive wardrobe and a human mama who “has done lost her mind,” as Rhonda Bray's husband Jim jokes, over the tiny dog.

However, Jim Bray is the one who came up with her name, the goddess of love, war and cats in Norse mythology.

“She just kind of attached herself to me,” Rhonda Bray said. “She won't leave my side. She sleeps next to me and is on my lap if I'm sitting.”

“She has about 400 outfits,” Jim Bray said, laughing.

Freya has a new baseball jersey with "Bray" on the back so she can support her human brother, Jax, at his Warrensburg-Latham games, Rhonda Bray said. It's custom-made.

Freya is a rat terrier/chihuahua mix the Brays adopted from the Macon County Animal Care and Control Center, who was part of a large group of dogs taken from a hoarding situation. Their other dog, Didit, was also adopted from the shelter several years ago.

On Mother's Day, some moms are celebrated for their furred, finned, feathered and scaled kids along with the moms of human kids.

In recent years, several states have entertained the idea of changing their laws to call human caretakers of animals “guardians” instead of “owners,” according to PetMD.com. That would change the law's view of animals considerably, because animals are normally considered property, the same as inanimate objects, and treated the same. Changing the laws would give the animals rights they don't have now and could even allow for outside entities to question such things as medical decisions made for the animals.

Regardless of the law's view of animals, a lot of people consider theirs to be family.

“They're like my kids, my extra kids,” said Rosemary Mignano of Moweaqua, who has two cats, George and Ginger.

At first, Mignano adopted only Ginger from a litter of kittens born at her bonus daughter's home. But Mignano's boyfriend wanted a second cat and convinced her that Ginger was lonely, so shortly thereafter they also adopted her brother, George, so named because “it goes with 'Ginger,'” Mignano said. Ginger's name is due to the large spots of yellow on her coat.

“They are spoiled rotten,” Mignano said. “They've got 50 million toys, and they've got a house, it has a scratch pad inside of it.”

When she's at work, they sleep on the bed, she said, but they're too lively overnight for anyone to get any sleep so they have to spend their nights in another room.

Callie Hovis' Christmas list this year was more about her horse, Piper, than it was about Callie, said her mom, Julie.

Eighth-grader Callie works at Shiloh Stables to pay for Piper's board almost every day, and she wanted a horse for quite a while before the right fit came along. Her mom wasn't so sure it was a good idea, because horses are expensive and a big responsibility, but Callie has lived up to her side of the bargain and does all the work of taking care of Piper herself.

“It's just kind of fun, having a horse to hang out with,” Callie said.

When Beth Wallace was first married, her husband asked her what she wanted for their first Christmas as a married couple, and she said she wanted to go to Decatur-Macon County Animal Control and Care Center and adopt a dog.

“We had that dog for 14 years,” Wallace said. “He had cancer and we had to have him put to sleep. His name was Alex, and I gave him my word that I'd start to volunteer at the shelter (in his honor). He brought love and happiness to our home.”

Wallace kept her word, and spends hours walking shelter dogs, playing with the dogs and cats, helping them learn to love and trust humans again, though many have reason not to. She has three cats and a dog at home of her own. She's “mom” to them, though she said it took her husband a little longer to adjust to being “dad.”

And she's a huge advocate for adopting animals who need a home.

“Adoption so important,” she said. “Especially because the shelter is filling up like crazy now. All animals are going to love you regardless of their history, but when you adopt an animal, they spend the rest of their lives thanking you for it.”

