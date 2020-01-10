PHOTOS: Remembering Central Illinois winters
0 comments
top story
CENTRAL ILLINOIS PLACES
MEMORIES OF JANUARY SNOW

PHOTOS: Remembering Central Illinois winters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The rainy conditions that enveloped the region late last week got us thinking about winter weather — the snowy kind. It's been a soggy several months. 

In fact, the Midwest logged its wettest year on record in 2019, continuing a trend of remarkable saturation and capping the wettest decade in the Midwest’s history.

“It’s just been an unprecedented year for precipitation,” said Bryan Peake, a climatologist for the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, based in Champaign. 

Most was rain. 

The good news: Mostly sunny skies and a high of 43 is forecast for Monday. 

Stay dry, folks. 

MORE ONLINE

Love Central Illinois history? See more Herald & Review archive photos at herald-review.com. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News