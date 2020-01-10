PHOTOS: Remembering Central Illinois winters

1979: Verneil “Jingles” Blythe is shown with Unity Township equipment, ready to tackle drifts and snow-clogged farm lanes.
1937: The winter's first heavy snow in Decatur, preserved by sub-zero temperatures, brought out many sledding parties. The dozen adults used one of the four coasting areas, provided by roping off streets in various sections of the city, for a bob-sled outing.
1993: Decatur Civic Center employees John Tipsword and Tom Rutherford carve a path through deep snow on a sidewalk along Franklin Street. Many Central Illinois residents spent the day digging out from under 6½ inches of snow.
1955: Decatur children made the most of the winter's first snow in the parks. Robert Strongman found this group in Fairview Park. Left to right, Sue and Bill Hamilton, an unidentified dog and Sue McDavid.
1977: Railroad employees take a look at the 3,000 horsepower snow plow that was in Decatur. The snow plow, which belongs to the Union Pacific Railroad Co. was used to help clear the Norfolk & Western Railway Co. main line between Decatur and Chicago.
1983: Head over heels in the snow at Nelson Park are Joe Alexander, 11, left, and Clayton Bleavins, 10.
1914: Snow was piled waist-high around the Transfer House in February when 18 inches of snow blanketed Decatur. Street cars were run all night to keep tracks clear of the drifting snow. This picture is looking down Merchant Street, at right and North Main Street, at left.
1965: Seven-foot drifts of snow finally gave way to the distant snowplow on a country road near Broadwell in Logan County. Township highway crews including men with shovels were still busy freeing roads plugged by the week's snow.
1991: These patriotic snowmen stand tall in front of the Don and Joyce Shields' home on Ravina Park Road. The snowmen were built by son, Scott; his wife, Mary; 4-year-old Blane; daughter, Sally Shields; and Raul Zamaro, all of San Francisco. Joyce Shields said her California visitors had hoped for snow during their visit, and Mother Nature cooperated.
1979: Snow has halted development work at Cresthaven Estates, north of Cresthaven Country Club.
1914: This picture shows the 100 block of East Prairie Avenue looking west. Decatur received 36 inches of snow during the winter, which made keeping sidewalks clear an all-winter fight.
1930: A freak spring blizzard visited Decatur March 25, 1930, leaving eight inches of wet snow drifted over roads and streets as a postlude to an already hard winter experienced by Decatur residents. This picture was made near Decatur on one of the blocked hard roads.
The rainy conditions that enveloped the region late last week got us thinking about winter weather — the snowy kind. It's been a soggy several months.
In fact, the Midwest logged its wettest year on record in 2019, continuing a trend of remarkable saturation and capping the wettest decade in the Midwest’s history.
“It’s just been an unprecedented year for precipitation,” said Bryan Peake, a climatologist for the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, based in Champaign.
The good news: Mostly sunny skies and a high of 43 is forecast for Monday.
