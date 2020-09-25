Queen Elizabeth II to trim costs as COVID-19 hits income

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LONDON — Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her family are facing a $45 million hit from the coronavirus pandemic, partly due to a shortage of tourists, the monarch's money-manager said Friday.

Releasing the royal household's annual accounts, Keeper of the Privy Purse Michael Stevens said a lack of income from visitors to royal buildings was likely to bring a general funding shortfall of $19 million over three years.

He said the impact of the pandemic is also likely to cause a $25.4 million shortfall in a 10-year, 369-million-pound program to replace antiquated heating, plumbing and wiring at Buckingham Palace, the queen's London home.

Officials have said the palace's aging infrastructure, which had its last major upgrade after World War II, is at risk of a catastrophic failure if it's not replaced.

Stevens said the royal household would not ask for more government money but would "look to manage the impact through our own efforts and efficiencies."

Buckingham Palace has already introduced a staff pay freeze and a halt to hiring.

The accounts show that the monarchy cost British taxpayers $88.2 million in the year to the end of March, an increase of $3.1 million on the previous financial year.