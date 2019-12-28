5 questions with ... Heather Saffer, sales manager at the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel
Name: Heather Saffer

Occupation: Sales manager at the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel

Where she lives: Argenta

How did you get to be the sales manager at the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel? Did you always see yourself pursuing a sales career?

I have always been very social and outgoing since I was a little girl. Growing up, I knew I wanted a career in sales but was not sure which direction to pursue. I have a real estate license as well as a background in restaurant and bar management. I think collectively experiencing those industries along with the networking, customer service, promoting and planning that come with those led to my path at the hotel. To be successful in sales you must sell not only your product but yourself to the client as well. There is a lot of work that goes into putting together the size of events we do at the DCCH, your client must trust that you can bring their ideas on paper to life.

Recently you organized a Ronald McDonald House Family Festival fundraiser at the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel. What led you to support this organization and will it be an annual event?

It was certainly my favorite event of this past year. I met Katie Alsup, the RMHCCI program director, at a Chamber Business Breakfast early last spring. I was so moved by her own personal story that I approached her right after the meal and asked if I could host a fundraiser at our venue. We are looking to make it an annual event and grow more each year.

You mentioned some big things are planned for the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel in 2020. What are some things the people of Decatur can look forward to?

One of the great things about my job is the diversity in functions and groups that we bring in. 2020 is going to be a wonderful year for our hotel and convention center. We are preparing for a huge billiards tournament in March, multiple Drag Shows, the DCCH Wedding Showcase in April. We are the host hotel for the Crappie Tournament the next three years, along with a nationally televised dog show for the Great Dane Club of America in October, and more.

I see you’re a former bartender. Let’s say you get to plan the bar menu for a Christmas party. What holiday drinks are you serving up?

In my 10-plus years doing so I had the opportunity to meet so many of the great people that I work with today in one way or another. I occasionally put together some cocktail recipes for our events, I would particularly suggest a Cranberry Moscow Mule for the season!

You said your job includes organizing conferences and fundraisers for organizations around the community. Having interacted with many of these organizations personally, what have you noticed about the part they play in the community? What would you say is the most rewarding part of your job?

I think the most rewarding part of my position is not what someone would expect me to answer. Yes, it is very fulfilling to execute a client’s meeting, wedding, convention, etc. to be everything they wanted and more.

However, the common goal for myself and those I work with in the community is to better Decatur as a whole, not just individually within our own companies. My partnership with the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Decatur Celebration, the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Decatur Park District is to bring business to the city. When I fill the hotel with guests, that generates revenue for the city through the hotel-motel tax, increases dining in our local restaurants, our shops and stores profit, and so on. To have the opportunity to not only bring revenue and growth to my hotel but impact the city as well, now that is rewarding.

