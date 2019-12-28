5 questions with ... Heather Saffer, sales manager at the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel

I have always been very social and outgoing since I was a little girl. Growing up, I knew I wanted a career in sales but was not sure which direction to pursue. I have a real estate license as well as a background in restaurant and bar management. I think collectively experiencing those industries along with the networking, customer service, promoting and planning that come with those led to my path at the hotel. To be successful in sales you must sell not only your product but yourself to the client as well. There is a lot of work that goes into putting together the size of events we do at the DCCH, your client must trust that you can bring their ideas on paper to life.