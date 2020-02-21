8 questions with ... Mindy Bunselmeyer, executive director of Future Farmers of America

What is the focus of the FFA today?
FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
FFA develops members’ potential and helps them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success. Through the activities and service projects that FFA members are involved in at the local level, state and nationally ultimately make the world a better place.
How has the focus changed from 50 years ago?
FFA is not just for students who want to be production farmers. FFA also welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and more.
FFA continues to help the next generation rise up to meet those challenges by helping its members to develop their own unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of agricultural career pathways. So today, we are still the Future Farmers of America. But, we are the Future Biologists, Future Chemists, Future Veterinarians, Future Engineers and Future Entrepreneurs of America, too. Future Leaders who know that serving others is the best path to success for everyone involved.
Our members live the motto Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live and Living to Serve. FFA members rise to the challenge of service embracing members of all walks of life united through FFA. The motto has remained a constant and I believe will continue to do so for years to come.
How many FFA chapters are in Illinois?
354
What career options are made available to students through FFA education programs?
As I mentioned before, FFA members can go a variety of ways from their experiences in FFA, but there are over 300 career pathways in agriculture, ranging from food scientist to grain merchandiser to engineer to veterinarian to producer to communication specialists to a wide variety of career opportunities.
Do you think agricultural education opportunities are proving beneficial to students? How?
Absolutely. Oftentimes our FFA members and agricultural education students are the most sought after students, because there are so many agricultural job opportunities that are going unfilled. FFA members have the experience, interest and a passion for the agricultural industry. Not to mention they have the leadership and communication skills and abilities that make them exceptionally successful.
How do FFA chapters in Illinois interact with other chapters around the nation?
Some FFA chapters do FFA Chapter exchange programs where they will visit and stay with another FFA chapter in a another state for their officers to learn and grow from seeing agriculture and FFA in another location. They also take advantage of engaging with FFA members across the country with the over 60,000 FFA members that attend the National FFA Convention every Fall.
What are some especially unique advancements or programs that the Illinois FFA has been developing?
The Illinois FFA State Officer team is lucky to have a partnership with the Illinois Corn Growers and Illinois Corn Marketing Board, where they provide a trip for the officer team to Washington DC for the National Corn Congress, there members learn about advocacy and how to address our legislators about issues facing the agriculture industry. The staff at Illinois Corn work very hard to teach and guide our student leaders to use their skills in a new way. The students have access to important officials that are running our country and making big decisions for the U.S. ag industry. They walk alongside the leaders of your commodity groups, getting the first-hand experience on how to initiate conversations with elected officials. Our students graduate from FFA knowing how to lead a meeting, and now they fully understand how to focus a meeting on a specific topic with a congressman who doesn’t really want to discuss that topic. This is what the FFA to DC program with Illinois Corn gives them. The experiences they get through this interaction is invaluable.
Over 1,000 FFA members also gather together at the state Capitol to attend Illinois Ag Legislative Day, where they deliver commodity baskets, lunches and a message about the value of agriculture in this state, as well as the importance of empowering our youth with agriculture education and FFA.
Teaching our young people how to be servant leaders, as well as taking an active stance in the world around them is priceless.
How can people learn more about FFA programs or get involved?
Reach out to us on www.ilaged.org.
Contact me at mbunselmeyer@illinoisffa.org or call (217) 753-3328 ext. 101.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten