8 questions with ... Mindy Bunselmeyer, executive director of Future Farmers of America

The Illinois FFA State Officer team is lucky to have a partnership with the Illinois Corn Growers and Illinois Corn Marketing Board, where they provide a trip for the officer team to Washington DC for the National Corn Congress, there members learn about advocacy and how to address our legislators about issues facing the agriculture industry. The staff at Illinois Corn work very hard to teach and guide our student leaders to use their skills in a new way. The students have access to important officials that are running our country and making big decisions for the U.S. ag industry. They walk alongside the leaders of your commodity groups, getting the first-hand experience on how to initiate conversations with elected officials. Our students graduate from FFA knowing how to lead a meeting, and now they fully understand how to focus a meeting on a specific topic with a congressman who doesn’t really want to discuss that topic. This is what the FFA to DC program with Illinois Corn gives them. The experiences they get through this interaction is invaluable.