Quinn on Nutrition: More ABCs of nutrition with responses

My recent series on the ABC's of good foods generated some interesting responses. Here are a couple from readers in New Jersey:

"Hi Barbara! Great article on A to Z health foods ... .question, no mention of fish. As a nutritionist, looking for your take on fish. I eat it 4-5 times a week in some form." -Kevin M.

A: My take is that there is more than one good food that starts with the letter F. I mentioned fruit in my column but fish should definitely be on the list as well. Fish and other seafood is rich in top quality protein and low in saturated fat. And fish — especially cold-water varieties like salmon, sardines and tuna — provides valuable omega-3 fats, well-known for their protective effects on the heart.

Fish is also one of few natural foods that contain vitamin D, a hormone-like vitamin with far-reaching health benefits. Experts advise us to consume at least 2 servings of fish each week. If you'd like more free advice on the safety and sustainability of various types of fish, check out the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program at www.seafoodwatch.org .

Another reader from New Jersey writes: "I read with interest your page of food recommendations and noted what seemed to me a major omission: baked potatoes.