Quinn on Nutrition: 'Natural flavors' important to food taste

Q: I try to only eat organic foods so when I see natural flavors in the ingredients I don’t know why. Organic stevia has natural flavorings in it. Organic crackers have it. Why? What is it? Is it all the same in everything? Is it OK to eat? I am just curious.

A: Why are flavors added to food? As much as nutrition is important, the overwhelming reason we buy certain products is for the taste. So companies add flavors to enhance of modify the taste of food, say experts at the International Food Information Council (IFIC). (I just bought a sparkling water that is “naturally essenced” with coconut flavor, for example.)

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a natural flavor must come from one of the following sources: spice, fruit or fruit juice, vegetable or vegetable juice, edible yeast, herb, bark, bud, root, leaf or similar plant material, meat, seafood, poultry, eggs, dairy products, or fermentation products. So, no, it’s not the same in everything. And yes, it is OK to eat. If a product you buy is 100% organic, the natural flavors should be as well.